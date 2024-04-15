Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, April 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L 
3002 GLACIER AVE AVON PARK, 33825 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE 
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHUBB, JONONE DION 
1206 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE 
6310 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE 
4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GARRETT, CAMERON JAMES 
4555 HIGHWAY 27 CATAULA, 31804 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ, EDY 
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215833 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INGLE, MICHAEL RAY 
780 PERT CREEK ROAD WHITEBURG, 41858 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE 
3222 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071803 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
RECKLESS DRIVING

LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE 
1012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MARTIN, KISHA D 
257 IVY TRACE NEWNAN, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
7707 LEE HWY, APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH 
141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POE, PEYTON LEBRON 
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY

POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO 
1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRESLEY, MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044418 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD Chattanooga, 374062122 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON, KIESHA TRAMECE 
7808 HOLLIDAY HILL CIRCLE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374161813 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN 
3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771427 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD 
2627 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155971 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

Here are the mug shots:

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHUBB, JONONE DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GARRETT, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/09/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INGLE, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MARTIN, KISHA D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, KIESHA TRAMECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


