Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L
3002 GLACIER AVE AVON PARK, 33825
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHUBB, JONONE DION
1206 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE
6310 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE
4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GARRETT, CAMERON JAMES
4555 HIGHWAY 27 CATAULA, 31804
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERNANDEZ, EDY
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215833
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INGLE, MICHAEL RAY
780 PERT CREEK ROAD WHITEBURG, 41858
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
3222 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071803
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
RECKLESS DRIVING
LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE
1012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MARTIN, KISHA D
257 IVY TRACE NEWNAN, 37331
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
7707 LEE HWY, APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO
1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044418
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD Chattanooga, 374062122
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, KIESHA TRAMECE
7808 HOLLIDAY HILL CIRCLE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374161813
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN
3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771427
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
2627 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155971
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
