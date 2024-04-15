Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L

3002 GLACIER AVE AVON PARK, 33825

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

123 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHUBB, JONONE DION

1206 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE

6310 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE

4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



GARRETT, CAMERON JAMES

4555 HIGHWAY 27 CATAULA, 31804

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERNANDEZ, EDY

1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215833

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



INGLE, MICHAEL RAY

780 PERT CREEK ROAD WHITEBURG, 41858

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES



JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

3222 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071803

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

RECKLESS DRIVING



LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE

1012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



MARTIN, KISHA D

257 IVY TRACE NEWNAN, 37331

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

7707 LEE HWY, APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH

141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



POE, PEYTON LEBRON

211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY



POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO

1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PRESLEY, MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044418

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE



PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD Chattanooga, 374062122

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ROBINSON, KIESHA TRAMECE

7808 HOLLIDAY HILL CIRCLE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374161813

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN

3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771427

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

2627 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155971

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Here are the mug shots:

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHUBB, JONONE DION

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GARRETT, CAMERON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/09/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE INGLE, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/23/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

RECKLESS DRIVING LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE MARTIN, KISHA D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/06/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION POE, PEYTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRESLEY, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBINSON, KIESHA TRAMECE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



