Juvenile Arrested After Stealing Vehicle And Leading Authorities In Pursuit

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved on Wednesday, in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle being pursued by Collegedale Police Department. The pursuit began near the 5580 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the pursuit near the 7400 block of Old Lee Highway. The vehicle pursuit eventually led Collegedale Police Department and HCSO personnel throughout the I-75 and Bonny Oaks area until HCSO deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near the 4300 block of Bellview Avenue.



After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and a short foot pursuit ensued until the suspect was apprehended near the 4400 block of Aspen Lane.



The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen earlier in the day in Chattanooga. The suspect was later to be found to be juvenile and was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.



The Collegedale Police Department charged the juvenile with a variety of charges including the following:

