Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DR Trenton, 307524259

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRIGHT, CONNOR

7816 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EMBEZZELMENT



BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE

905 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE

7693 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



CASLIN, CRAIG LEWAYNE

4550 DALASHMENT ROAD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



COOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE

1115 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COX, BOBBY GENE

5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HALL, KEVIN TYLER

219 ELM ST LAWRENCEBURG, 47025

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY EMANUEL

4905 EDDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, TYRELLE L

2918 GASTON AV KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HOOPER, ALLISON MARIE

1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JEANNITON, LOUIS M

2930 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, KENZIE E

1755 BROADWAY ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL

7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH

2408 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOPEZ GOMEZ, FIDADELFO

248 RUTLAND AVE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



MILLS, JHASUN

781 COUNTY ROUTE MEXICO, 13114

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER

25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PALMER, JOHNNY RAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



PARRISH, JASON RAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN

1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY



TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T

2213 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE

141 GENE LANE LOOP LOT 19 DUNLAP, 37367

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



VILLANUEVA, DIANA

11524 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WHITED, ASHLYN TAYLOR

341 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON

400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFPROPERTY)



