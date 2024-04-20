Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALDERETE, JOE ERIC
115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DR Trenton, 307524259
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIGHT, CONNOR
7816 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT
BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE
905 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE
7693 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
CASLIN, CRAIG LEWAYNE
4550 DALASHMENT ROAD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
COOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE
1115 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COX, BOBBY GENE
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HALL, KEVIN TYLER
219 ELM ST LAWRENCEBURG, 47025
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY EMANUEL
4905 EDDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, TYRELLE L
2918 GASTON AV KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HOOPER, ALLISON MARIE
1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEANNITON, LOUIS M
2930 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, KENZIE E
1755 BROADWAY ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
2408 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ GOMEZ, FIDADELFO
248 RUTLAND AVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
MILLS, JHASUN
781 COUNTY ROUTE MEXICO, 13114
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PALMER, JOHNNY RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PARRISH, JASON RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T
2213 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE
141 GENE LANE LOOP LOT 19 DUNLAP, 37367
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VILLANUEVA, DIANA
11524 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITED, ASHLYN TAYLOR
341 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFPROPERTY)
