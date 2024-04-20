Latest Headlines

  Saturday, April 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 
115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DR Trenton, 307524259 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIGHT, CONNOR 
7816 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT

BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE 
905 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE 
7693 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

CASLIN, CRAIG LEWAYNE 
4550 DALASHMENT ROAD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

COOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE 
1115 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, BOBBY GENE 
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HALL, KEVIN TYLER 
219 ELM ST LAWRENCEBURG, 47025 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY EMANUEL 
4905 EDDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, TYRELLE L 
2918 GASTON AV KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HOOPER, ALLISON MARIE 
1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEANNITON, LOUIS M 
2930 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 2 CLEVELAND, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, KENZIE E 
1755 BROADWAY ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL 
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH 
2408 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ GOMEZ, FIDADELFO 
248 RUTLAND AVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE 
1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

MILLS, JHASUN 
781 COUNTY ROUTE MEXICO, 13114 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PALMER, JOHNNY RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

PARRISH, JASON RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN 
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T 
2213 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE 
141 GENE LANE LOOP LOT 19 DUNLAP, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VILLANUEVA, DIANA 
11524 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITED, ASHLYN TAYLOR 
341 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON 
400 STONEWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFPROPERTY)

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIGHT, CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/17/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • EMBEZZELMENT
BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
CASLIN, CRAIG LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
COOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COX, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/10/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HALL, KEVIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDAWAY, TIMOTHY EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, TYRELLE L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HOOPER, ALLISON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEANNITON, LOUIS M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, KENZIE E
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ GOMEZ, FIDADELFO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PALMER, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
PARRISH, JASON RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VILLANUEVA, DIANA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFPROPERTY)




