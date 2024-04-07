Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out On Market Street Saturday Night

A man was arrested after a fight broke out on Market Street on Saturday night.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, at 10:45 p.m., while working the Downtown Patrol Project in the 400 block of Market Street, when multiple citizens informed him of an active fight behind one of the businesses near that same block number.

Based on this information, the deputy responded to the alleged altercation and as he arrived on scene, noticed a white man walking hastily behind a row of parked cars. Security personnel on scene advised the deputy the person in question had initiated a fight and was subsequently made to leave the bar as a result. It was further learned the individual had threatened to shoot and stab another person.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Largent, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and public intoxication. Largent exhibited a strong odor of alcohol; however no firearm was located on his person or the immediate area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist due to the nature of the call, including both Red Bank and Chattanooga Police Departments.