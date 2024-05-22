Blalock, Harris In Runoff To Oppose Marjorie Taylor Greene; Colton Moore Wins GOP Primary

Two Democrats will meet in a June 18 primary for the right to oppose incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene for the Georgia District 14 House seat.

In the State Senate District 53 race, incumbent Coilton Moore defeated Angela Pence 15,681 to 6,581.

The senator from Dade County, who calls himself the most conservative senator in the state, will face Democrat Bart Alexander Bryant, who got 2,424 votes.

Ms.Greene was unopposed in the Republican primary and pulled in 56,892 votes.

On the Democratic side, Clarence Blalock got 6,997 votes and Shawn "General" Harris had 6,870.

Deric Houston had 2,625 and Joseph Leigh 1,653.

Candidate Blalock said earlier, " I’m running for the U.S. House because I’m sick of seeing our district in the news for all the wrong reasons. The incumbent, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is at the center of our nation’s dysfunction.

"MTG was a key instigator of the January 6th attack against our country and will try again if re-elected.

"The key to removing her from office and keeping President Biden in the White House is to turn out Democrats in our district. When we vote, we win."