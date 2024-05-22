Darren Pierce To Face Sheriff Chitwood In Whitfield; Commission Chairman Jensen Wins Re-Election

Darren J. Pierce, a former Whitfield County sheriff's deputy, will facer Sheriff Scott Chitwood in the general election.

Mr. Pierce won a majority of the vote in the Republican primary.

Sheriff Chitwood, who got 1,050 votes in the Democratic primary, had been unopposed in the past two elections.

It was Pierce 3,985, Travis Presley 1,399, Glenn Tate 1,033, Frank Torres 613 and Glenn Swinney 417.

Mr. Pierce avoided a runoff by getting 54 percent of the vote.

Jevin Jensen won a new term as chairman of the Whitfield County Commission, defeating David Rentz, 4,406 to 3,590.

Mr. Jensen said, "I want to thank David for contributing to our community and seeking office. Our Democracy is stronger when we have contested elections that allow us to discuss important issues publicly. Our County is blessed with many extraordinary people, and it is an honor and a privilege to continue serving them. I am grateful for and extremely humbled by the trust that the voters have invested in me to continue our progress for another four years. I will continue to work tirelessly with all the Commissioners to prove that this trust is well-founded.

"I am committed to building a brighter future for Whitfield County by keeping our County financially strong through lower taxes, better-paying jobs, and a continuously improving quality of life. Let's get to work."

Robby Slaten held on to the Commission District 2 seat, defeating Christian Phillips 1,062 to 433.

Coroner Clyde McDaniel Jr. held off Colt Helton 5,652 to 2,390.

Incumbent Chief Magistrate Chris Griffin won over Julia Nguyen-Goulart 6.934 to 2,220.

For magistrate, it was Scott Martin over Wallace Johnson 5,215 to 3,129.