Sheriff's Deputy's Vehicle Rear-Ended By F-250 On I-24; Driver Is Arrested

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Meyners’ patrol unit was rear-ended by a Ford F-250 pickup truck late Thursday night, while he was providing scene safety for road construction crews at Exit 184 on Interstate 24. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m.

Despite the incident, Deputy Meyners was able to get out of the damaged patrol unit and check on the driver who advised he was uninjured.



Deputy Meyners only sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical review.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash and the driver of the F-250, identified as Benjamin Cooksey, was arrested by troopers and charged with driving under the influence, driver to exercise due care, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “As I left the hospital last night checking on Deputy Meyners and after seeing the catastrophic damage to his patrol unit at the scene, I am extremely grateful he was not more seriously injured or killed. This incident highlights the incredible dangers our personnel face on a daily basis while performing their duties and emphasizes the importance of Tennessee’s Move Over Law. Drivers should always move over for vehicles who are parked on the sides of the roadway whether public safety or civilian, when their flashers or emergency lights are activated. As we begin the Memorial Day Weekend, please remember to slow down, drive responsibly and never get behind the wheel of any motor vehicle while under the influence. If you do, my deputies stand ready to remove you from our roadways.”