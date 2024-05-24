Lightning Strike Believed To Be Cause Of Apartment Fire Friday Afternoon

Latest Headlines

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of an apartment fire in Chattanooga, damaging multiple units on Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Green Shift companies were called at 3 p.m. to the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments, 7310 Standifer Gap Road, after a reporting party called 911 saying they heard a loud boom and saw smoke coming from Building 6.

First responding crews spotted smoke and fire in the first floor breezeway and immediately went to work, cutting into walls to attack the flames and stop them from spreading.
Firefighters made a quick knockdown and then checked for extension into surrounding apartments. They also removed smoke from the building.

Several apartments sustained damage from fire and smoke. There were no injuries.

Management from the apartment complex is working to assist impacted residents.

Engine 8, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 6, Engine 15, Engine 21, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 were on the call.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of an apartment fire in Chattanooga, damaging multiple units on Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Fire Green Shift companies were called at

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti spoke with Mix 104.1 & MixTV.tv's Steve Hartline on Friday regarding the investigation his office is officially conducting regarding the attempted

