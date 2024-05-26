Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALFORD, JARMARIOUS DELRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ANTHONY, MONTREALE KEANU
7225 SOUTHEASTERN AVE APT B HAMMOND, 46324
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROOKS, DYLAN ANTHONY
3617 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
BROWN, LAURA ALLISON
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHAROENSANDORN, BUREERAT
902 BELVIOR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON
2314 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DANIEL, BRENDA GAIL
2601 E 38 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID
5335 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102230
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO
704 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE
9328 BRANFORD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREESON, BEVERLY JEANETTE
1107 PENROSE DR WHITFIELD, 30720
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
JACKSON, CORDARUIS DEONTA
1113 MCBRIAN ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102232
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
LACKEY, VALERIA STORM
4452 KOBLAN CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LAMB, TERESA KATHERINE
1920 GUNBARRLE RD APT 1105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
3285 GENEAL LN Chattanooga, 374062674
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONTOYA-ERASO, EDGARDO
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
NEWTON, MASON ROBERT
6108 SAGEFIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
RAMIREZ JUMENEZ, EMETRIO
5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAMIREZ REYNOSO, REYNE MIGUEL
1014 STEVESON STEVESON,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAY, ALLEN
2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ROBERTS, GAGE EDWARD
9077 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
ROBINSON, CALEB NICHOLAS
8322 MIDDLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
ROOKS, ORIA ALOHA
1719 CITICO AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCARBROUGH, TYLER SETH
9103 GRAYSTONE VALLEY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
280 CROLL CROLL APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431938
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
