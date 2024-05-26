Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFORD, JARMARIOUS DELRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ANTHONY, MONTREALE KEANU

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROOKS, DYLAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA) BROWN, DEION L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/26/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, LAURA ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTTITUTION CHAROENSANDORN, BUREERAT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/12/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING DANIEL, BRENDA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/21/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) EVANS, DAVID HAYES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREESON, BEVERLY JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JACKSON, CORDARUIS DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) LACKEY, VALERIA STORM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS LAMB, TERESA KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MONTOYA-ERASO, EDGARDO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM NEWTON, MASON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/13/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY RAMIREZ JUMENEZ, EMETRIO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAMIREZ REYNOSO, REYNE MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, GAGE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/18/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY ROBINSON, CALEB NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/15/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SCARBROUGH, TYLER SETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



