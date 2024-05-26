Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALFORD, JARMARIOUS DELRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ANTHONY, MONTREALE KEANU 
7225 SOUTHEASTERN AVE APT B HAMMOND, 46324 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROOKS, DYLAN ANTHONY 
3617 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL 
727 E 11TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)

BROWN, LAURA ALLISON 
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHAROENSANDORN, BUREERAT 
902 BELVIOR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING

CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON 
2314 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DANIEL, BRENDA GAIL 
2601 E 38 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID 
5335 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102230 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO 
704 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE 
9328 BRANFORD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GREESON, BEVERLY JEANETTE 
1107 PENROSE DR WHITFIELD, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

JACKSON, CORDARUIS DEONTA 
1113 MCBRIAN ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102232 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

LACKEY, VALERIA STORM 
4452 KOBLAN CT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LAMB, TERESA KATHERINE 
1920 GUNBARRLE RD APT 1105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES 
3285 GENEAL LN Chattanooga, 374062674 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONTOYA-ERASO, EDGARDO 
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM

NEWTON, MASON ROBERT 
6108 SAGEFIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

RAMIREZ JUMENEZ, EMETRIO 
5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAMIREZ REYNOSO, REYNE MIGUEL 
1014 STEVESON STEVESON, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAY, ALLEN 
2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ROBERTS, GAGE EDWARD 
9077 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

ROBINSON, CALEB NICHOLAS 
8322 MIDDLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

ROOKS, ORIA ALOHA 
1719 CITICO AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCARBROUGH, TYLER SETH 
9103 GRAYSTONE VALLEY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE 
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
280 CROLL CROLL APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE 
7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431938 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JARMARIOUS DELRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ANTHONY, MONTREALE KEANU
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROOKS, DYLAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
BROWN, DEION L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, LAURA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTTITUTION
CHAROENSANDORN, BUREERAT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • SPEEDING
DANIEL, BRENDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/21/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EVANS, DAVID HAYES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREESON, BEVERLY JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JACKSON, CORDARUIS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
LACKEY, VALERIA STORM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LAMB, TERESA KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONTOYA-ERASO, EDGARDO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM
NEWTON, MASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/13/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
RAMIREZ JUMENEZ, EMETRIO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAMIREZ REYNOSO, REYNE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, GAGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
ROBINSON, CALEB NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/15/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SCARBROUGH, TYLER SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT



