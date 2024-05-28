Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HORN, MARCUS CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|NELSON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FAILURE TO CARRY DRIVERS LICENSE
|
|POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SILVA, CORAM JOEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SILVERS, STEPHANIE R
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TROTTER, BYRON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- (VOP) VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|