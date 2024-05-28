Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMBROCIA TOMAS, RICOBERTO

1811 S GREENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE

2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF FENTANYL



GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE

1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAYES, CASEY LEMAR

606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL

6328 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 373433138

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HORN, MARCUS CRAIG

3204 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111316

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE

1012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA

3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061460

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NELSON, JOSHUA CAIN

929 SAM DRIVE ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PHELAN, LAURA MARIE

5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO CARRY DRIVERS LICENSE



POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES

304 FARGO LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE

254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SILVA, CORAM JOEL

3351 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SILVERS, STEPHANIE R

1510 MAXWELL ROAD UNIT 9814 EAST RIDE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATROTTER, BYRON LAMONT1122 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37506Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE257 RIVERBEND DR Beech Island, 29842Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVINES, ANTONIO LAMAR801 N HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041211Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY(VOP) VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES358 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAYES, CASEY LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HORN, MARCUS CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NELSON, JOSHUA CAIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PHELAN, LAURA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO CARRY DRIVERS LICENSE POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/12/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SILVA, CORAM JOEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SILVERS, STEPHANIE R

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/02/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TROTTER, BYRON LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

(VOP) VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY