Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMBROCIA TOMAS, RICOBERTO 
1811 S GREENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE 
2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL 
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF FENTANYL

GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE 
1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAYES, CASEY LEMAR 
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL 
6328 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 373433138 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HORN, MARCUS CRAIG 
3204 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111316 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LANE, STEPHANIE DENISE 
1012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061460 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NELSON, JOSHUA CAIN 
929 SAM DRIVE ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PHELAN, LAURA MARIE 
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO CARRY DRIVERS LICENSE

POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES 
304 FARGO LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA 
4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE 
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SILVA, CORAM JOEL 
3351 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SILVERS, STEPHANIE R 
1510 MAXWELL ROAD UNIT 9814 EAST RIDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TROTTER, BYRON LAMONT 
1122 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37506 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE 
257 RIVERBEND DR Beech Island, 29842 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR 
801 N HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041211 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
(VOP) VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
358 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

