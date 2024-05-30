Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit

Previous Next

A woman was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on pursuit.

On Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra on Standifer Gap Road. The deputy involved positively identified the driver as Kaitlyn Ezell of Chattanooga and knew she was driving on a revoked license for a prior DUI conviction. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused to stop and fled, with our deputy in pursuit. Within a few minutes, this first pursuit was terminated, as it traveled into a construction zone with construction workers present.

Knowing the driver’s identity, warrants were obtained for her for reckless endangerment, felony evading and driving on a revoked license.



On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the same deputy observed the vehicle, driven by the same suspect, in the 8200 block of Apison Pike. Another attempt was made to stop the vehicle and again, the vehicle refused to stop.



A brief pursuit ensued traveling from the Summit area and concluding on Interstate 75, near the Shallowford Road exit, thanks to the quick actions of deputies who successfully conducted a box-in maneuver leading to the vehicle having to safely stop and the driver taken into custody.



Ms. Ezell was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center for booking.



In light of the incident, Ms. Ezell will be charged with the initial warrants as well as the following new charges:



Reckless endangerment

Felony evading

Driving on revoked for DUI

Additional charges are pending. No further details are available.

