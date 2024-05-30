Latest Headlines

Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit

  • Thursday, May 30, 2024

A woman was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on pursuit.

On Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra on Standifer Gap Road. The deputy involved positively identified the driver as Kaitlyn Ezell of Chattanooga and knew she was driving on a revoked license for a prior DUI conviction. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused to stop and fled, with our deputy in pursuit. Within a few minutes, this first pursuit was terminated, as it traveled into a construction zone with construction workers present.

Knowing the driver’s identity, warrants were obtained for her for reckless endangerment, felony evading and driving on a revoked license.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the same deputy observed the vehicle, driven by the same suspect, in the 8200 block of Apison Pike. Another attempt was made to stop the vehicle and again, the vehicle refused to stop.

A brief pursuit ensued traveling from the Summit area and concluding on Interstate 75, near the Shallowford Road exit, thanks to the quick actions of deputies who successfully conducted a box-in maneuver leading to the vehicle having to safely stop and the driver taken into custody.

Ms. Ezell was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center for booking.

In light of the incident, Ms. Ezell will be charged with the initial warrants as well as the following new charges:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Felony evading
  • Driving on revoked for DUI

Additional charges are pending. No further details are available.

Latest Headlines
13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
City To Come To CARTA's Aid
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Breaking News
City To Come To CARTA's Aid
  • 5/30/2024

The city of Chattanooga is coming to the aid of CARTA, which said it is approaching "a fiscal cliff." City officials said, " We are proposing a $500,000 increase to this year's support of ... more

Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
  • 5/30/2024

A woman was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on pursuit. On Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra on Standifer Gap Road. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AREVALO, ... more

Breaking News
Ackerman Gets 27-Year Sentence In Slaying Of UTC Student
  • 5/29/2024
Black Bear Goes On The Prowl In Hixson
Black Bear Goes On The Prowl In Hixson
  • 5/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2024
$14.5 Million Contract Approved For Phase 1 Of James A. Henry Renovation On Westside
$14.5 Million Contract Approved For Phase 1 Of James A. Henry Renovation On Westside
  • 5/28/2024
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Retires After 38 Years Of Service
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Retires After 38 Years Of Service
  • 5/28/2024
Opinion
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Why?
  • 5/30/2024
Should We Have Any Confidence?
  • 5/29/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • 5/30/2024
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • 5/30/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
  • 5/29/2024
Happenings
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Bar Association Presents Liberty Bell Award
  • 5/29/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
  • 5/29/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
  • 5/29/2024
New Featured Artist’s Show For Mike Holsomback Opens Friday At Area 61 Gallery
  • 5/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Strung Like A Horse Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss” Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre June 7
A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss” Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre June 7
  • 5/28/2024
Seed Theatre Presents U.S. Premiere Of Award-Winning Play "The Prince" Abigail Thorn
  • 5/26/2024
Opinion
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Bar Foundation Fellows Select Class Of 2024
  • 5/30/2024
Chaplain Program Serves GNTC Students
  • 5/30/2024
Physical Altercation Between Juvenile And Grandparent - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Director Spotlight: Holly Harwell
  • 5/29/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 23-29
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
GNTC Associate Of Science Degree In Nursing Program Hosts Open House
  • 5/29/2024
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Is June 7
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Outdoors
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Over 30 Salamanders In Local Conservation Program
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Over 30 Salamanders In Local Conservation Program
  • 5/29/2024
No OHV Injuries Or Fatalities In North Cumberland Wildlife Area Over Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
  • 5/22/2024
Obituaries
Cynthia Lou Williams Byous
Cynthia Lou Williams Byous
  • 5/30/2024
Patricia Henegar Roach
Patricia Henegar Roach
  • 5/29/2024
Lorene B. Talley
Lorene B. Talley
  • 5/29/2024