County Comes Up With $5 Million More For Teacher Pay; Wamp Asks School Board To Pass Budget

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county has come up with another $5 million to go toward teacher pay.

The county school board, which has not yet passed a budget, has been seeking a $20 million rise in funding.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “After weeks of studying the state’s TISA funding formula, working with state officials, and leaders in the school system, my office has proposed a one-time $5 million supplement for FY2025 ensuring starting pay for all teachers in Hamilton County is $50,000 in the upcoming school year.

"This solution was achieved by reallocating funds within Hamilton County’s FY2024 and proposed FY2025 budget. It will not require any layoffs nor disrupt the operations of Hamilton County Government.

"It is important to note Hamilton County Schools is expecting more than $20 million in new state and local revenue in the FY2025 budget, not including this $5 million. Thanks in part to leadership from our local legislative delegation and Governor Bill Lee, the school system will have in excess of $100 million more in recurring local and state funding in FY2025 compared to FY2023.

"It is a great time for Hamilton County Schools, but with this $5 million supplement we can take an important step toward compensating teachers competitively with other school districts in our region.

"Our projections show that with a disciplined approach, Hamilton County Schools should be able to increase starting teacher pay to between $53,000-$54,000 by FY2027 (the 2026-2027 school year), the same year the state of Tennessee is committed to starting pay of $50,000 for teachers statewide.

"I am hopeful the Hamilton County Board of Education will quickly approve a budget that includes this one-time $5 million supplement from Hamilton County, so the County Commission can consider a consolidated budget in a timely manner on June 26th.”