Latest Headlines

Attorney Says Client's Case Still Awaiting Grand Jury Action Over Year Later

  • Saturday, June 1, 2024

An attorney said his client's case was bound to the Grand Jury by a General Sessions Court judge over a year ago, but it has never been taken to the Grand Jury.

Attorney Robin Flores asked that charges against Jeffery Thomas Beene be dismissed or he be given an OR bond.

The attorney said he obtained a "bound over" report from the Criminal Court Clerk's Office "listing hundreds if not thousands as 'bound overs.' A large portion of those matters are more than one year old."

Attorney Flores said Beene was required to bear the cost of an ankle monitor ($250 per month) and is prohibited from driving under orders from General Sessions Court.

He said his wife has to take him places.

Beene is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, reckless driving, DUI and having an open container. In a second incident, he is charged with DUI and a seat belt violation. His bond is $20,000 from his court appearance in April of 2023.

Attorney Flores said, "The charges at issue are not complex matters that require extensive investigation or inquiry by the state or the Grand Jury. The huge list of cases pending in the Grand Jury, one of which is the defendant, defies understanding. Why is the present matter taking so long?"

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said he found that cases dismissed by the District Attorney at the Grand Jury level had not been removed from the "Bound Overs" list recently. He said that will be rectified.

He said the list of Bound Overs alluded to by attorney Flores is an office memo that is generally not distributed. However, he said the office releases documents when requested unless it is a privileged document.

Mr. Dean said that the DA's Office "brings us a pile of Grand Jury dismissals every week."

He and attorney Flores said they did not know how defendants and their lawyers were being notified of the dismissals of their cases by prosecutors. The defendant and lawyer in most cases are not part of the Grand Jury process.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "No bills (that in the past were issued by the Grand Jury) were simply cases that we were not recommending the Grand Jury indict. That’s been the case for decades. I learned that other judicial districts were simply dismissing cases pending Grand Jury instead of recommending no bills. It’s the more efficient and appropriate way to do it. The Grand Jury supported our decision to stop recommending no bills and instead dismiss them pending Grand Jury."

She added, "It is the absolute right of the DA and ADAs to dismiss cases at any point in time, and no one has any authority to prevent that. We would not ever want to indict cases that we believe we cannot prove or are a waste of resources for taxpayers."

District Attorney Wamp said with the use of filing of informations and vertical prosecution she is seeking to handle most of the low-level cases in the lower court and reserve Criminal Court for serious matters.

An information is an agreement on the disposition of a case between the prosecutor and defense attorney that bypasses the Grand Jury. Vertical prosecution is having prosecutors follow a case from its start to its conclusion through the various courts.

District Attorney Wamp said any attorney who has an issue with a defendant who has been pending Grand Jury for an extended time can come to her office and an accommodation can be worked out.

She said, "Attorney Flores doesn't talk to our office."

Attorney Flores said, "It's not the responsibility of an attorney to have to go to her office to get her to do her job."

DA Wamp said, "Attorneys don’t have to contact us to get action on a case. We indict hundreds of cases a month."

Attorney Flores said that after DA Wamp was informed of his motion "she sent me a Nasty-gram." He declined to release the message, but said he may use it in a future motion dealing with "vindictive prosecution."

District Attorney Wamp, concerning the list of Bound Overs, said, "It is not just that the clerk’s office isn’t removing dismissed cases from the CJUS system but also informations and some that have been indicted. Whatever system they are using isn’t working.

"I am glad to hear Vince will begin to fix his office’s inefficiencies. Next, maybe we will be able to request data from the clerk’s office and it will be accurate."


Latest Headlines
Chattanooga FC Wins 1-0 Over Visiting New England Revolution II
  • Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Attorney Says Client's Case Still Awaiting Grand Jury Action Over Year Later
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
Leaver Takes First Round Lead In North Georgia Invitational
  • Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
26th Annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic Set For Tuesday
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDRES ... more

Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
  • 6/1/2024

Collegedale police stopped a vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, after witnessing it traveling carelessly through the construction zone in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. The ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADDISON, ... more

Breaking News
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024
4 Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Morning
4 Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024
Man Dies After Suffering Burns In Hazardous Commercial Fire; TOSHA Investigating
Man Dies After Suffering Burns In Hazardous Commercial Fire; TOSHA Investigating
  • 5/31/2024
Tennessee GOP Calls Trump Conviction "Sad Day For America"
  • 5/31/2024
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
  • 5/31/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response
  • 5/31/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/31/2024
Sports
Leaver Takes First Round Lead In North Georgia Invitational
  • 6/1/2024
Chattanooga FC Wins 1-0 Over Visiting New England Revolution II
  • 6/1/2024
Lookouts Fall In Extra Innings
  • 6/1/2024
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
  • 6/1/2024
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • 5/31/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Bridge And Riverview Views, Braves On TV, And Engel Stadium
  • 5/31/2024
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
  • 5/31/2024
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Vinny Colucci Speaks At Photographic Society June 20
  • 6/1/2024
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
  • 5/30/2024
Entertainment
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
7 Nonprofits Receive American Water Charitable Foundation Water And Environment Grants
  • 5/31/2024
Sink Hole Closes Executive Drive Behind Northgate Mall
  • 5/31/2024
License Of Chattanooga Attorney Is Temporarily Suspended
  • 5/31/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
  • 5/31/2024
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
  • 5/31/2024
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
  • 6/1/2024
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
  • 5/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Obituaries
William “Bill” Francis Tracy
William “Bill” Francis Tracy
  • 6/1/2024
Russell Carl Nemec
Russell Carl Nemec
  • 6/1/2024
Jean Cooley St. Charles
Jean Cooley St. Charles
  • 6/1/2024