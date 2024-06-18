Steven Henry, Richard Tharpe, Clarence Blalock Are Winners In Catoosa County General Primary Runoff

Here are the results from the Catoosa County general primary runoff election:

Republican County Commission:

Larry C. Black 47.55%

Steven M. Henry 52.45%



Vanita Hullander 47.11%

Richard Tharpe 52.89%



Democrat U.S. House of Representatives:

Clarence Blalock 42.35%

Shawn Harris 57.65%







Voter turnout was 10.5% of active registered voters.

Mr. Henry is a former commission chairman, while Mr. Black was the incumbent.

Mr. Henry will be opposed by Democrat Greg Bentley in the May 21 election.