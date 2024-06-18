Steven Henry, Richard Tharpe, Clarence Blalock Are Winners In Catoosa County General Primary Runoff

Here are the results from the Catoosa County general primary runoff election:
Republican County Commission:
Larry C. Black 47.55%
Steven M. Henry 52.45%
Vanita Hullander 47.11%
Richard Tharpe 52.89%
Democrat U.S. House of Representatives:
Clarence Blalock 42.35%
Shawn Harris 57.65%
Voter turnout was 10.5% of active registered voters.
Mr. Henry is a former commission chairman, while Mr. Black was the incumbent.
Mr. Henry will be opposed by Democrat Greg Bentley in the May 21 election.
Incumbent Commissioner Richard Tharpe defeated incumbent Commissioiner Vanita Hullander 704 to 627. He will face Democrat Alex Brady on May 21.