School Board Approves $674 Million Budget With $2,800 Pay Increases

The Hamilton County School Board narrowly voted Thursday night to submit a $674 million budget to the County Commission, asking for $32 million for teacher salaries and a compensation study.

The board then voted to give teachers a flat raise of $2,800, shooting down the five percent option.

Larry Grohn, Faye Robinson, Rhonda Thurman and Chairman Joe Smith voted “no.” Those four and Joe Wingate voted against the flat raise of $2,800.

The approved Version 1 budget was first presented at the school board’s May meeting.

At the budget committee meeting June 6, Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson had presented a more modest Version 2 budget, which lowered raises to three percent or a flat $1,750, and cut a $5 million compensation study and $1 million in added staffing. Version 2’s total request to the County Commission was just $18 million.

Chairman Smith voted “no” Thursday because he said county commissioners did not seem amicable to $32 million after a meeting with the commission’s education committee.

“My perception was we weren’t going to get that,” Chairman Smith said.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp had since offered schools one-time funding of $5 million instead, for increases in teacher salaries.

“That’s a win,” said Chairman Smith, who has served eight years on the school board. He said a one-off request for $34 million in fiscal year 2020 was also denied, setting a precedent.

Before the vote the board members discussed their motives.

“Our job is to ask... for what we need,” said school board finance committee Chairman Marco Perez.

“We don’t have a lot of wiggle room” said board member Jill Black. “This is just what education costs.”

“I plan to vote for what we should have voted for last month,” said board member Ben Connor.

But board member Gary Kuehn said voting for Version 1 will cause trouble. “We’ve been told that that’s just going to delay the process,” he said.

Board member Rhonda Thurman fired back that raises wouldn’t sting so much if the school system had not created 500 positions this year.

“We create Frankenstein and then we have to feed him,” she said. “I’m going to ask the commission for what I think they’ll give us.”

Mr. Grohn, too, said he’d like to see approval by the County Commission “the first time.”

The County Commission is due to vote on finalizing its budget next Wednesday.