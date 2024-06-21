Latest Headlines

CARTA Increases Its Operating Budget By 8.5 Percent

  • Friday, June 21, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

The CARTA Board of Directors voted to approve a $30 million operating budget and a separate capital budget for fiscal year 2025 at its meeting Thursday.

The operating budget is 8.5 percent higher than last year’s. It relies on $2.85 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and a 30 percent uptick in parking revenues and Incline Railway fees.

The board voted to raise on-street parking fees to $1.50 per hour in October, and plans to raise Incline ticket prices from $15 to $20 for adults, and from $7 to $10 for children, effective July 1.

ARPA funding totals more than $4 million but will be spent by fiscal year 2026, representing a “looming deficit,” Board Chair Johan de Nysschen said.

Separately, funded capital projects total $4.4 million, while unfunded capital projects total $35.7 million.

The city of Chattanooga has committed $1.5 million toward the capital projects, funded with a combination of local match, state and federal grants. But $840,000 of that hasn't been applied for yet.

Annie Powell, CARTA director of grants, technology and research, said funded projects include an Incline Railway Master Plan, planning and preliminary engineering for an innovation and mobility center and fare technology updates.

The operating budget includes $250,000 to bring CARTA Go up to baseline functionality.

“We are at capacity with our existing CARTA Go zone,” said CEO Charles Frazier. Drivers can’t absorb more demand, he said, and must deny some requested trips.

The funding will add capacity to the existing zone, slightly modify that zone or add another CARTA Go zone in a section to be determined, he said.

“I think that this is a valuable service that we should fund,” Mr. Frazier said.

The operating budget also includes $40,000 to staff Shuttle Park North with an attendant and custodian, and $75,000 to fund interactions with government.

The board approved an $8,000-a-year membership to NEORide, a multi-state consortium of transit agencies, for the main purpose of streamlining CARTA’s procurement process and making it more nimble.

Mr. Frazier told the group that NEORide’s pre-negotiated contracts with industry businesses will save CARTA months of work on pricing and checking government regulations. For example, he said, NEORide already has a contract with Masabi, the fare-payment system that CARTA is eyeing as it updates fare boxes.

In his CEO report, Mr. Frazier announced that he is in conversation with other Hamilton County cities: Lakesite, Soddy Daisy, East Ridge, Lookout Mountain and more, to pinpoint transportation needs in those cities and, in the words of Chair de Nysschen, assuage concerns of county officials that CARTA does not serve the county.

CARTA officials have stated they want to attract county funding, but this year’s county budget left zero for CARTA. The county had given the transit organization only $105,000 for several years prior.
“We are all part of the same community,” Chair de Nysschen said. “There is no divide between the two.”

The operations committee, led by Chair de Nysschen, continues to renew CARTA’s efforts to collect on parking fees and tickets, he said. The push is part of a comprehensive parking revenue study which also considers maximizing lot occupancy, park-and-ride models, and expanding on-street parking, which would require approval by City Council.

“There certainly is headroom for increase in revenue from parking,” Chair de Nysschen said.

“If you don’t have enforcement, you don’t have compliance,” he said. “The team has identified a list of repeat offenders,” he said, and that the people on this list demonstrate “intent” and “disregard for good public order.” They are “flagrantly violating the law,” he said, and must accept the consequences.

The Chattanooga Mayor’s Office will present a comprehensive study of parking city-wide at the board’s August meeting. Mr. Frazier said this will “tee up” talks with City Council to expand CARTA parking.


Latest Headlines
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested, After Early-Morning Pursuit Through Collegedale
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested, After Early-Morning Pursuit Through Collegedale
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
CARTA Increases Its Operating Budget By 8.5 Percent
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Collegedale Commission To Continue To Partner With State's Criminal Integrated Justice Program
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
School Board Approves $674 Million Budget With $2,800 Pay Increases
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Big Ridge Swimmers Defeat Much Improved Aqua Tigers
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission To Continue To Partner With State's Criminal Integrated Justice Program
  • 6/21/2024

Collegedale will continue to partner with the state of Tennessee for use of the state’s Criminal Integrated Justice Program. The board of commissioners was told that the city has participated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY, ... more

Chattanooga Man Sentenced To More Than 6 Years For Possessing Glock Switch, Fentanyl Pills
  • 6/20/2024

Christian J. Williams, 22, was sentenced to 75 months in prison by Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Following ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Mail At Post Office
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Mail At Post Office
  • 6/20/2024
Funeral Services Will Be Sunday For Teenager Who Drowned On Chickamauga Lake
Funeral Services Will Be Sunday For Teenager Who Drowned On Chickamauga Lake
  • 6/20/2024
FEMA Makes Funding Available To Hamilton County For Impact From Storms On May 8-9
  • 6/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2024
Watson And Hazlewood Lead Legislative Efforts To Set Fair, Consistent Rules For Debt Collection Processes
  • 6/19/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/21/2024
FEMA Is Dragging Its Feet
  • 6/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Watergate In 2024?
  • 6/19/2024
Sports
Chattanooga Steam Falls To New York Rise, 8-4 In 2nd Game Of Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup
  • 6/20/2024
Tennessee Headed To Finals Of College World Series
Tennessee Headed To Finals Of College World Series
  • 6/19/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Travel To Georgia Impact Friday
  • 6/20/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Move Closer To Possible Grand CWS Finish
Dan Fleser: Vols Move Closer To Possible Grand CWS Finish
  • 6/19/2024
Former Vol Surratt Adjusting To Life On LIV Golf Tour
Former Vol Surratt Adjusting To Life On LIV Golf Tour
  • 6/20/2024
Happenings
Wine Over Water Returns To The Bridge Aug. 17
Wine Over Water Returns To The Bridge Aug. 17
  • 6/20/2024
Charleston Sizzling Summers Independence Day Event Is July 4
Charleston Sizzling Summers Independence Day Event Is July 4
  • 6/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Or Dayton? – Scopes Trial
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Or Dayton? – Scopes Trial
  • 6/21/2024
6 Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Grants
6 Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Grants
  • 6/21/2024
Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/21/2024
Entertainment
ESPN Radio Comes To Cleveland
  • 6/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/20/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Evan Honer Comes To Barrelhouse Ballroom July 19
  • 6/20/2024
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/21/2024
Dining
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Friday
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Friday
  • 6/18/2024
The Playlist Supper Club To Offer Italian Cuisine, Stage Performances In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/15/2024
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
  • 6/12/2024
Business/Government
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
  • 6/20/2024
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To A New Record Low In May
  • 6/20/2024
Person Arrested After Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/21/2024
Real Estate
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
Bradley County Campus Court Sees Increased Success Rate Reducing Truancy
  • 6/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
  • 6/20/2024
School Board To Vote On Change In Attendance Policy Thursday
  • 6/18/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
  • 6/20/2024
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
  • 6/19/2024
Sarabeth Wilkins Named Executive Director At The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, Collegedale
Sarabeth Wilkins Named Executive Director At The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, Collegedale
  • 6/19/2024
Memories
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Original Occupants: McDonald Farm
  • 6/13/2024
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
  • 6/21/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
  • 6/16/2024
MGHC Presents Seminar On Grow Buckets June 15
  • 6/13/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
  • 6/20/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/19/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
  • 6/13/2024
Obituaries
Douglas Clayton Kirby
Douglas Clayton Kirby
  • 6/21/2024
Peggy Golston Buck
Peggy Golston Buck
  • 6/21/2024
Aaron Eugene Gunner
Aaron Eugene Gunner
  • 6/21/2024