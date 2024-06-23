Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, LAKENYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, LARRY CEAD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURTON, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, LEIGH ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMBRICK, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARDWICK, JOYCE Y

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/07/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HUGHES, ELENA M

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/13/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, MATTHEW PAUL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KAMPF, DONNA E

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/15/1965

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, DUSTIN C

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILLIPE, LOPEZ PARAZ

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FORFEITURE CAPIAS) ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMS, LEE MCCAIN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 01/30/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TERNEY, ANNA MALONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMAS, DONNIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THOMPSON, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



