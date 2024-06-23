Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, LAKENYA NICOLE 
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, LARRY CEAD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE 
3202 Crestfield Dr Chattanooga, 374111017 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURTON, CAMERON 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

CARNEY, ALICIA 
1930 HIGHWAY 411 S ETOWAH, 373315046 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COLEMAN, KIERSTON MARIE 
6026 GRASTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL 
1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, LEIGH ANN 
805 BROOKCREST LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FRASHIER, ZACKERY TYLER 
920 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307412141 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMBRICK, GERALD 
2235 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARDWICK, JOYCE Y 
4107 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HUGHES, ELENA M 
310 HOMESTREAD CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ELENA M 
310 HOMESTREAD CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS 
BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, MATTHEW PAUL 
153 COUNTY RD 781 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KAMPF, DONNA E 
330 TANGER CIRCLE, B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN 
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON 
407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LOWE, DUSTIN C 
407 COUNTY ROAD ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON 
8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN 
906 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI 
E1 19 YOUNG HIGH PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PHILLIPE, LOPEZ PARAZ 
7254 HAMILTON ACRES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTS, FREDRICK LEROY 
4713 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

RODRIGUEZ MARTINEZ, IVAN 
1118 E 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROGERS, SHUNTEL DEMETRIA 
1003 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON 
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMS, LEE MCCAIN 
2110 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061871 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TERNEY, ANNA MALONE 
226 MCCALLIE ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS, DONNIE 
145 HENDRIX BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THOMPSON, ISAAC 
HOMLESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

TODD, CHRISTOPHER CARTER 
141 OLD BALD MOUNTAIN ROAD BLAIRSVILLE, 305127449 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA

WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE 
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112821 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ZUNIGA, GUSTAVO DELEON 
7023 HAMILTON VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

