Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, LAKENYA NICOLE
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, LARRY CEAD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
3202 Crestfield Dr Chattanooga, 374111017
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURTON, CAMERON
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
CARNEY, ALICIA
1930 HIGHWAY 411 S ETOWAH, 373315046
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COLEMAN, KIERSTON MARIE
6026 GRASTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, LEIGH ANN
805 BROOKCREST LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRASHIER, ZACKERY TYLER
920 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307412141
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMBRICK, GERALD
2235 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDWICK, JOYCE Y
4107 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HUGHES, ELENA M
310 HOMESTREAD CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, ELENA M
310 HOMESTREAD CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, MATTHEW PAUL
153 COUNTY RD 781 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KAMPF, DONNA E
330 TANGER CIRCLE, B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON
407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOWE, DUSTIN C
407 COUNTY ROAD ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
906 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI
E1 19 YOUNG HIGH PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHILLIPE, LOPEZ PARAZ
7254 HAMILTON ACRES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTS, FREDRICK LEROY
4713 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
RODRIGUEZ MARTINEZ, IVAN
1118 E 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROGERS, SHUNTEL DEMETRIA
1003 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
2110 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061871
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TERNEY, ANNA MALONE
226 MCCALLIE ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, DONNIE
145 HENDRIX BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMPSON, ISAAC
HOMLESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
TODD, CHRISTOPHER CARTER
141 OLD BALD MOUNTAIN ROAD BLAIRSVILLE, 305127449
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112821
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ZUNIGA, GUSTAVO DELEON
7023 HAMILTON VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
