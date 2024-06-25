Latest Headlines

Charges Dismissed Against Man Brought Back From Michigan To Face 21-Year-Old Rape Charge

  • Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Charges have been dismissed against a man charged in a statutory rape and kidnapping over 21 years ago.

Anibal Ramirez Lopez had been brought back to Hamilton County to face charges.

Authorities said he had been living at Decatur, Mich.

He was charged in an incident from Jan. 27, 2002.

Police at the time responded to a duplex on Vance Avenue. A woman said Ramirez Lopez took her 15-year-old daughter from her residence against her will.

The girl said they had sexual relations at a hotel. She said she believes it was the Knights Inn.

Lopez was 21 at the time. He is now 43.

