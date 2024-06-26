Latest Headlines

TVA Finds No Significant Environmental Impact for Proposed Renovation, Demolition, And/Or Sale Of Its Chattanooga Office Complex

  Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Following completion of an Environmental Assessment evaluating the proposed renovation, demolition, and/or sale of the Chattanooga Office Complex, TVA announced Wednesday that all of the proposed action alternatives for the potential renovation, demolition, and/or sale of the agency’s 1.4 million square foot downtown office complex would not significantly affect the environment.
Prior to completing the Final EA and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), the Draft EA was available for a 30-day public review and comment period.
TVA considered the following alternatives:
Alternative 1– No Action Alternative - TVA retains ownership of the office complex indefinitely.
Alternative 2 – Demolish Buildings and Convey Land - TVA demolishes the complex, either in stages or all at once, and sells the land.
Alternative 3 – Convey Buildings and Land - TVA sells the land and buildings “as-is, where-is.”
Alternative 4 – Partial Retention and Renovation – TVA looked at multiple options that involved retention and renovation of selected spaces.
Officials said, "TVA will now begin evaluating which alternative will be selected but has not provided a decision date. TVA is committed to remaining in Chattanooga and being part of its vibrant downtown community. TVA is continuing to evaluate options for potential replacement space if it selects one of the alternatives that involves exiting the office complex."
