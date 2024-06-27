Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning

Fire destroyed a home in the Birchwood area Thursday morning.



Around 7:25 a.m., motorists in the Birchwood area called 911 reporting heavy, black smoke in the area of Anderson Lane.



The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6526 Anderson Acres Drive and arrived on the scene reporting a two-story residential fire. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional water tankers and manpower to the fire scene from Bradley County Fire Rescue, Tri-Community VFD and Meigs County Fire. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6526 Anderson Acres Drive and arrived on the scene reporting a two-story residential fire. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional water tankers and manpower to the fire scene from Bradley County Fire Rescue, Tri-Community VFD and Meigs County Fire.Chattanooga Fire and East Ridge Fire stood by at Highway 58 fire stations for additional emergency calls.



By 8:06 a.m., fire officials report to dispatch the firefighters were conducting a defensive attack. At 8:41 a.m., fire officials reported the fire was under control.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 1 was on the scene to treat the family members with smoke inhalation. No one was transported.



The cause of the will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and damages of the 4,000-square foot home are a total loss.



The American Red Cross will be assisting the family of eight (five adults and three children) with their emergency needs.



