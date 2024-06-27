Latest Headlines

Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning

  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
photo by Deputy Chief Brent Massey, Highway 58 VFD
Fire destroyed a home in the Birchwood area Thursday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m., motorists in the Birchwood area called 911 reporting heavy, black smoke in the area of Anderson Lane.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6526 Anderson Acres Drive and arrived on the scene reporting a two-story residential fire. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional water tankers and manpower to the fire scene from Bradley County Fire Rescue, Tri-Community VFD and Meigs County Fire.
Chattanooga Fire and East Ridge Fire stood by at Highway 58 fire stations for additional emergency calls.

By 8:06 a.m., fire officials report to dispatch the firefighters were conducting a defensive attack. At 8:41 a.m., fire officials reported the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 1 was on the scene to treat the family members with smoke inhalation. No one was transported.

The cause of the will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and damages of the 4,000-square foot home are a total loss.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family of eight (five adults and three children) with their emergency needs.

photo by Deputy Chief Brent Massey, Highway 58 VFD
Latest Headlines
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2024
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2024
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Police Chief Arrested On 17-Count Indictment Day After Her Resignation
Chattanooga Police Chief Arrested On 17-Count Indictment Day After Her Resignation
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2024
Breaking News
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
  • 6/27/2024

An anhydrous ammonia spill at Mount Vernon Mills late Wednesday night forced evacuations in Trion. Around 10 p.m., agencies responded to Fourth Street where a tractor trailer has been leaking. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKINS, ... more

County Commission Sets No Percentage Increase For County Schools, But Gives One-Time $5 Million
  • 6/26/2024

The County Commission on Wednesday delayed approval of its over $1 billion budget for a week, but did take action limiting the county schools to the same percentage of county property taxes as ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Chief Steps Down In Wake Of Official Misconduct Investigation
Chattanooga Police Chief Steps Down In Wake Of Official Misconduct Investigation
  • 6/26/2024
County GOP Chief Hits "Unacceptable Campaigning"; Does Not Say Which Campaign
County GOP Chief Hits "Unacceptable Campaigning"; Does Not Say Which Campaign
  • 6/26/2024
County Commission Votes 7-4 To Set Up New Audit Committee
  • 6/26/2024
County Commission Takes 1st Step For $260 Million Bond Issue, With Much Of It For School Projects
  • 6/26/2024
John Miller, Brian Gay Retiring At The County Ambulance Service
  • 6/26/2024
Opinion
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy - And Response (2)
  • 6/26/2024
Rep. Hazelwood’s Campaign Claims Are Awfully Vague
  • 6/26/2024
The Urgent Need For Education Policy Discussions
  • 6/26/2024
Essential Questions
  • 6/25/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
  • 6/26/2024
McCallie’s Boroughs Loses State Junior Amateur In Playoff; Henson Crowned Girls’ Champion
McCallie’s Boroughs Loses State Junior Amateur In Playoff; Henson Crowned Girls’ Champion
  • 6/26/2024
White Brothers Making New Memories At U.S. Senior Open
White Brothers Making New Memories At U.S. Senior Open
  • 6/26/2024
Cleveland State's Policastro Annouces Retirement After 38 Years
  • 6/26/2024
UTC's Boyd Named To College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team
  • 6/26/2024
Happenings
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
  • 6/27/2024
Motown, Presidents And Discounted Books Featured At The Library
  • 6/27/2024
Did You Know? Road Diets
Did You Know? Road Diets
  • 6/26/2024
United Way Reveals The 2024-25 Community Investment Partners
  • 6/27/2024
Jerry Summers: Congressional Cooperation
Jerry Summers: Congressional Cooperation
  • 6/27/2024
Entertainment
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
  • 6/27/2024
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
  • 6/27/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Competition
  • 6/27/2024
2024 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/26/2024
Songwriters Group Sues Southside Social, 12 Other Venues
  • 6/25/2024
Opinion
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy - And Response (2)
  • 6/26/2024
Rep. Hazelwood’s Campaign Claims Are Awfully Vague
  • 6/26/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
East Ridge Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Economic Development
  • 6/27/2024
Rhea County Commission To Hold Special Budget Meeting
  • 6/27/2024
Anonymous Tip Leads To Fugitive Apprehension - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
  • 6/27/2024
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
  • 6/26/2024
White House Report Recognizes UTC’s Role In Cyber Workforce Training
White House Report Recognizes UTC’s Role In Cyber Workforce Training
  • 6/27/2024
Living Well
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 6/27/2024
Colon Cancer Foundation Advocates For Accessible Screenings For All
  • 6/26/2024
New Tennessee Laws Regarding Healthcare Start Monday
  • 6/26/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/26/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Celebrate Ordination Of Ministers Overton And Ross
  • 6/25/2024
Obituaries
Randall A. Cordell
Randall A. Cordell
  • 6/26/2024
Audrey Ann Robinson
Audrey Ann Robinson
  • 6/26/2024
Fay Jean Kennedy
Fay Jean Kennedy
  • 6/26/2024