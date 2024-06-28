Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner

Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Donald Trump was the victor in Thursday night's debate.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Donald Trump’s decisive victory last night is only a preview of what is to come in November.

"Joe Biden once again showed that he is a weak, dishonest, and failed president, and the American people were able to clearly contrast that with Donald Trump’s energized record of success and strong leadership.

"Last night, Donald Trump reminded us exactly why he’s the best person to save our country, and the Democrats are in absolute disarray.

"I’ll continue to do everything I can to support his campaign and ensure we keep the House, take back the Senate, and make America great again."