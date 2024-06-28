2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a residence in Lake Tansi Community on Thursday, at approximately 10:13 P.M. (CST) and found a man and a woman deceased.

A call had been received by the Lake Tansi Security Office for a welfare check at 5029 Shoshone Loop in Crossville. They discovered an unresponsive man and woman, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded and conducted an investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Gary Agopsowicz, 56, and Angela Fifelski, 56, both of Shoshone Loop. The investigation is continuing at this time to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

To establish a precise cause of death, both bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.



