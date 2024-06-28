Latest Headlines

2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community

  • Friday, June 28, 2024

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a residence in Lake Tansi Community on Thursday, at approximately 10:13 P.M. (CST) and found a man and a woman deceased.

A call had been received by the Lake Tansi Security Office for a welfare check at 5029 Shoshone Loop in Crossville. They discovered an unresponsive man and woman, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded and conducted an investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Gary Agopsowicz, 56, and Angela Fifelski, 56,  both of Shoshone Loop. The investigation is continuing at this time to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

To establish a precise cause of death, both bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.


Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • 6/28/2024

The NAACP is asking for community involvement in the selection of the next chief of the Chattanooga Police Department. Reverend Ann Jones Pierre, president, said in a letter to the mayor: ... more

Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner
  • 6/28/2024

Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Donald Trump was the victor in Thursday night's debate. Rep. Fleischmann said, "Donald Trump's decisive victory last night is only ... more

