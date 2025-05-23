Wamp Hits Erlanger's Stadium Naming Rights Decision; Says Stadium Is Proving To Be Continuing Drain On Community

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Friday hit Erlanger Health System's decision to pay for naming rights at the new stadium on the Southside.

He said, “When the county supported Erlanger’s transition to a non-profit hospital, we didn’t envision multi-million-dollar deals for stadium naming rights.

"I am very supportive of Erlanger Hospital and its current leadership, but at a time of severe nursing shortages and quality of care concerns, this decision is hard to explain.

"As feared, it appears the stadium will be a drain on our community’s resources for years to come.

"Before I was elected, the Lookouts convinced city leaders to give the team all revenue from naming rights on this publicly owned facility. Now, in a sad twist, our local safety net hospital will be footing the bill for the Lookouts' $1 million annual lease payment.”