Numerous Shoppers Stop By Cooley’s Retirement Sale

The family members, who have also been known for their singing talents over the years, plan to lease the site in the future in this community that has experienced a resurgence as a popular residential area in recent years.



The retirement sale will also take place June 7 and 8 and June 13-15, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is being handled by Estate Sales by Tim and Kellie.



* * *



Second-generation operators included the late Jim Cooley Sr. and Sara Reeve. It had been operated mostly by cousins and third-generation descendants Janet Reeve and Jimmy Cooley in recent years, with Jimmy having primarily operated the business recently. Cooley's is also owned by Janet's sister, Janet Hosemann, and Jimmy's sister, Chrissi Vieth.

Cooley’s Fine Clothing store in Red Bank saw a steady stream of both bargain shoppers and old friends wanting to say goodbye Thursday afternoon on the first of its six-day retirement sale.For sale were shirts for $10, belts for $2, and even fixtures, sewing machines and furniture for varying prices. A couple of vintage cash registers, however, were not for sale.As has been announced and already highlighted in several news articles and TV reports, the store at 2224 Dayton Blvd.is shutting its doors after being in operation on Dayton Boulevard since 1936.The business had been started by Milton and Nelle Cooley initially to sell bedspreads but later evolved into a men’s and women’s clothing and shoe store. It also specialized in tuxedos and other formalwear along with wedding gowns and dresses.