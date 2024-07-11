Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"

Veteran County Commissioner Warren Mackey will not face criminal prosecution for $27,382 in "questionable expenses" as outlined by the state Comptroller's Office.

The report was turned over to the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference.

Officials there said, "On April 11, 2024, upon the recusal of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, D. Michael Dunavant of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was appointed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court to act as District Attorney General Pro Tem in the Comptroller’s investigation of allegations of malfeasance related to a Hamilton County Commissioner.

"After a thorough review of the Comptroller’s investigative findings, as well as a consideration of the actions of the Hamilton County Commission on May 1, 2024, General Dunavant declined criminal prosecution in this matter, and asked the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations to close their file. Therefore, the final charging decision has been concluded, and there will be no further statement on this matter."

The County Commission on May 1 established guidelines for satellite County Commission district offices and re-established the annual appropriation.

Commissioner Mackey was at Wednesday's County Commission meeting. He left after the second item on the agenda.



