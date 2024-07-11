Latest Headlines

Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"

  • Thursday, July 11, 2024
Commissioner Warren Mackey
Commissioner Warren Mackey

Veteran County Commissioner Warren Mackey will not face criminal prosecution for $27,382 in "questionable expenses" as outlined by the state Comptroller's Office.

The report was turned over to the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference.

Officials there said, "On April 11, 2024, upon the recusal of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, D. Michael Dunavant of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was appointed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court to act as District Attorney General Pro Tem in the Comptroller’s investigation of allegations of malfeasance related to a Hamilton County Commissioner.

"After a thorough review of the Comptroller’s investigative findings, as well as a consideration of the actions of the Hamilton County Commission on May 1, 2024, General Dunavant declined criminal prosecution in this matter, and asked the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations to close their file. Therefore, the final charging decision has been concluded, and there will be no further statement on this matter."
The County Commission on May 1 established guidelines for satellite County Commission district offices and re-established the annual appropriation.
 
 Commissioner Mackey was at Wednesday's County Commission meeting. He left after the second item on the agenda.


Latest Headlines
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State & Federal Primaries Begins Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"
Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2024
Herrington, Terry Co-Leaders Heading Into Final Day Of Tennessee State Open
Herrington, Terry Co-Leaders Heading Into Final Day Of Tennessee State Open
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
  • 7/10/2024

This summer, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commons is being spruced up. Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey told the town commissioners that new sod has been put down on Johnson Field. ... more

Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/10/2024

A man and woman were assaulted on Poplar Street Court early Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:39 a.m. to a call of aggravated assault at the 1200 block of Poplar Street ... more

Breaking News
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • 7/10/2024
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
  • 7/10/2024
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
  • 7/10/2024
County To Seek Judge's Ruling On How 1941 Act Applies Today
  • 7/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/10/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
Remove Those Illegal Signs
Remove Those Illegal Signs
  • 7/11/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Is A Proven Conservative Leader
  • 7/11/2024
Sports
Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
  • 7/11/2024
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
  • 7/10/2024
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
  • 7/10/2024
Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss
  • 7/10/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
  • 7/10/2024
Happenings
Mini Farmers Market Returns Saturday To Red Bank City Park
  • 7/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
  • 7/11/2024
Registration Open For 2024 Concours d’Elegance And J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club At 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Registration Open For 2024 Concours d’Elegance And J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club At 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 7/11/2024
Did You Know? Gangs
Did You Know? Gangs
  • 7/10/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
  • 7/10/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
JDH Company Relocates To East Ridge After 27 Years In Chattanooga
  • 7/11/2024
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
  • 7/9/2024
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Real Estate
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 4-10
  • 7/11/2024
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Travel
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
  • 7/11/2024
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Obituaries
Marjorie "Midge" Nelson Goodhue
Marjorie "Midge" Nelson Goodhue
  • 7/11/2024
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
  • 7/10/2024
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
  • 7/10/2024