Former Chattanooga Police Chief Does Not Appear For Criminal Arraignment

Former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy did not appear for her first scheduled court date Friday morning after being indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

The appearance was waived for her, though two defense attorneys and two prosecutors were present in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.

Mike Dunavant, deputy director of the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference, came down from Nashville with an assistant.

Ms. Murphy is represented by Chattanooga attorney Alan Norton, who had another attorney with him.

In a brief discussion near the start of court, Judge Patterson was told that the next court date for Ms. Murphy will be Sept. 19.

She is charged in a 17-count indictment related to issues about her residency. She was chosen from the Atlanta Police Department as the city's first female black police chief.

Mayor Tim Kelly has said this time he is hopeful to find a new chief from within the Chattanooga Police Department.

Hamilton County District Attorney earlier recused herself from handling the case.

The charges were the result of a TBI investigation.