Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNES, KYLE ZACHARY
3 MATLOCK STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARLTON, JAMES REXFORD
8235 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
809 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214225
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRAIG, ALYSIHA D
1094 N HAWTHRONE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSS, MARCUS C
7504 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE
5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083028
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIBSON, JOSHUA BRADLEY
4735 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOMEZ, MIGUEL A
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373236667
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER ISAIS
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, JOSEPH KAY
712 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE
4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF M
HERNANDEZ, DARWIN
5346 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
264 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUL)
HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL
4721 MAYWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374163109
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045244
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, JUSTIN DAN
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEY, DANA LAMAR
2204 EAST 24 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAPARRA GONZALEZ, FLORENCIO ANTONIO
3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LONG, TRACY LAMONT
2709 N.
ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LUCAS, NESTOR MATEO
3521 VALLEY VIEW SEQUATCHIE, 374113914
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE
1103 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDOZA RAMIREZ, EDWIN
99 TALLEY ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLER, SAMSON ACE
1067 BREXSLEY SQ #109 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
506 MONT CLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, JOSE ALEJANDRO
KINSER CIRCLE #10 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REYNOLDS, MASON COLE
15499 RHEA COUNTY HWY SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RODRIQUEZ, JOSE JAVIER
3616 WIMBERLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROWAN, ALICE TERRI
9807 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEIFRIED, KERRY A
42380 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAVER, SARAH E
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAVER, SCOTT A
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE
3823 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMPLE POSSESSION - MARIJUANA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
2908 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 374071403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VAZQUEZ, SANTIAGO
4807 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WADE, DYLAN MERLIN
191 US 41 APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON
2200 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
VANDALISM
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI
RETALIATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, KYLE ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CROSS, MARCUS C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, JOSHUA BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOMEZ, MIGUEL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER ISAIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREEN, JOSEPH KAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF M
|
|HERNANDEZ, DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUL)
|
|HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JONES, JUSTIN DAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAPARRA GONZALEZ, FLORENCIO ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LUCAS, NESTOR MATEO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, SAMSON ACE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/06/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, JOSE ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|REYNOLDS, MASON COLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RODRIQUEZ, JOSE JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- SIMPLE POSSESSION - MARIJUANA
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
|
|WADE, DYLAN MERLIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
- VANDALISM
|
|WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DUI
- RETALIATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|