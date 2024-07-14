Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNES, KYLE ZACHARY 
3 MATLOCK STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARLTON, JAMES REXFORD 
8235 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE 
809 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214225 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRAIG, ALYSIHA D 
1094 N HAWTHRONE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROSS, MARCUS C 
7504 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE 
5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO 
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083028 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIBSON, JOSHUA BRADLEY 
4735 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOMEZ, MIGUEL A 
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373236667 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER ISAIS 
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREEN, JOSEPH KAY 
712 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE 
4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF M

HERNANDEZ, DARWIN 
5346 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON 
264 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUL)

HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL 
4721 MAYWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374163109 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045244 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JONES, JUSTIN DAN 
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE 
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KEY, DANA LAMAR 
2204 EAST 24 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAPARRA GONZALEZ, FLORENCIO ANTONIO 
3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LONG, TRACY LAMONT 
2709 N.

ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

LUCAS, NESTOR MATEO 
3521 VALLEY VIEW SEQUATCHIE, 374113914 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE 
1103 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDOZA RAMIREZ, EDWIN 
99 TALLEY ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER, SAMSON ACE 
1067 BREXSLEY SQ #109 CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
506 MONT CLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, JOSE ALEJANDRO 
KINSER CIRCLE #10 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REYNOLDS, MASON COLE 
15499 RHEA COUNTY HWY SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RODRIQUEZ, JOSE JAVIER 
3616 WIMBERLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROWAN, ALICE TERRI 
9807 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEIFRIED, KERRY A 
42380 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAVER, SARAH E 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHAVER, SCOTT A 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO 
607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE 
3823 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMPLE POSSESSION - MARIJUANA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE 
2908 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 374071403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VAZQUEZ, SANTIAGO 
4807 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WADE, DYLAN MERLIN 
191 US 41 APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON 
2200 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
VANDALISM

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI
RETALIATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED

