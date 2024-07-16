Latest Headlines

Autopsy Says Disgruntled Air Pollution Control Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On 2 Supervisors But BB Gun Misfired

  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

An autopsy report released by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner Office details that the active shooter at a Hamilton Place Boulevard office building June 24 had aimed a BB gun at his coworkers, which had misfired every shot.

John Schultz, 67, who had worked at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau for more than 20 years, was meeting with his supervisor and the organization’s executive director when he opened fire on them and other employees who had rushed to the room during the commotion.

The autopsy report states that the gun was a Crosman C11 BB gun.

Mr. Schultz had then shot himself with a second weapon, a Taurus Millennium Pro 145 (NYH21604) semi-automatic handgun, and died at the scene.

The autopsy report references an incident seven years ago in which Mr. Schultz threatened suicide, but police talked him down. The report also references medical records indicating Mr. Schultz’s history of depression and that he had recently been prescribed Zolpidem insomnia medication.

Mr. Schultz had requested to work remotely during recovery from hip surgery July 1, but the request was denied and his bosses had asked him to take paid time off instead.

Some time earlier, Mr. Schultz had filed a complaint for being unfairly passed over for a promotion, and that his new supervisor was unqualified. He believed his employers targeted him for retaliation for this complaint and he kept a binder of grievances in his office detailing extra work he had been given without extra pay.

The active shooter incident June 24 had caused many surrounding businesses to shut down for several hours.

Latest Headlines
3 Chattanooga Mocs Earn Preseason All-Americans Mention
  • Sports
  • 7/16/2024
Autopsy Says Disgruntled Air Pollution Control Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On 2 Supervisors But BB Gun Misfired
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Man Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard
Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
Breaking News
Man Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death Investigation
  • 7/16/2024

Jonathan Ray Morgan was arrested last Friday, following a Grand Jury indictment on charges of second degree murder, as well as sell and delivery of schedule 2 drugs, stemming from an overdose ... more

Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot
  • 7/16/2024

The city of Collegedale is embarking on a $2,839,385 project that will expand the Collegedale Greenway and the parking lot. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson was not at the meeting but sent an email in ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDREWS, ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
  • 7/15/2024
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
  • 7/15/2024
VIDEO: Mixed-Use Stadium Groundbreaking
  • 7/15/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/15/2024
Gas Prices Fall 11.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/15/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Trump Picks Another Sycophant For His Vice President
  • 7/16/2024
Standing At An Intersection
  • 7/16/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
Sports
3 Chattanooga Mocs Earn Preseason All-Americans Mention
  • 7/16/2024
2024 MLB Draft Central: Vols Lead All Programs With Four Picks On Day One
  • 7/15/2024
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • 7/14/2024
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine To Participate In MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars
  • 7/15/2024
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
  • 7/14/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Maker Day Returns To The Library Aug. 3 With River City Company
  • 7/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Pistol Pete Is Still King
Jerry Summers: Pistol Pete Is Still King
  • 7/15/2024
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
  • 7/16/2024
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
  • 7/16/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
  • 7/13/2024
CSO's 24-25 Season Kicks Off Sept. 26
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/12/2024
Heritage House To Host Tribute To The Late Jeff Burr July 18
Heritage House To Host Tribute To The Late Jeff Burr July 18
  • 7/16/2024
Ringgold Playhouse To Open "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change" Musical Beginning July 18
Ringgold Playhouse To Open "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change" Musical Beginning July 18
  • 7/15/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Trump Picks Another Sycophant For His Vice President
  • 7/16/2024
Dining
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Upcoming Farmers Markets
  • 7/12/2024
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Business/Government
CHA's One Westside Receives $50 Million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant From HUD
  • 7/16/2024
Rep. Hakeem Raises $10,000 In Quarter 2, Has $23,000 Cash On-Hand
  • 7/16/2024
Driver Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate
Financial Literacy 720 Program To Be Held July 19
  • 7/16/2024
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Subdivision With 119 Lots Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
Right At Home Chattanooga Expands To Help Seniors Live Independently At Home
  • 7/16/2024
CHI Memorial Is Nationally Recognized For Commitment To Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
  • 7/16/2024
Southeast Tennessee Project Access Celebrates 20th Anniversary By Honoring Pioneering Leaders
Southeast Tennessee Project Access Celebrates 20th Anniversary By Honoring Pioneering Leaders
  • 7/16/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
Franklin State Forest Closed To The Public During Vandalism And Theft Investigation
  • 7/16/2024
New Hunting Opportunities Offered As Part Of The Georgia DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers Initiative
New Hunting Opportunities Offered As Part Of The Georgia DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers Initiative
  • 7/15/2024
Access Changes To A Portion Of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area Announced
  • 7/12/2024
Travel
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • 7/16/2024
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Healthy Skepticism Isn’t A Bad Thing
Bob Tamasy: Healthy Skepticism Isn’t A Bad Thing
  • 7/15/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Youth Recognition Sunday At Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Is July 14
  • 7/12/2024
Obituaries
Inez Campbell
Inez Campbell
  • 7/16/2024
James Anderson Strickland, Jr.
  • 7/16/2024
Virginia Lee Meredith
Virginia Lee Meredith
  • 7/16/2024