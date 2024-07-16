Autopsy Says Disgruntled Air Pollution Control Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On 2 Supervisors But BB Gun Misfired

An autopsy report released by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner Office details that the active shooter at a Hamilton Place Boulevard office building June 24 had aimed a BB gun at his coworkers, which had misfired every shot.

John Schultz, 67, who had worked at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau for more than 20 years, was meeting with his supervisor and the organization’s executive director when he opened fire on them and other employees who had rushed to the room during the commotion.

The autopsy report states that the gun was a Crosman C11 BB gun.

Mr. Schultz had then shot himself with a second weapon, a Taurus Millennium Pro 145 (NYH21604) semi-automatic handgun, and died at the scene.

The autopsy report references an incident seven years ago in which Mr. Schultz threatened suicide, but police talked him down. The report also references medical records indicating Mr. Schultz’s history of depression and that he had recently been prescribed Zolpidem insomnia medication.

Mr. Schultz had requested to work remotely during recovery from hip surgery July 1, but the request was denied and his bosses had asked him to take paid time off instead.

Some time earlier, Mr. Schultz had filed a complaint for being unfairly passed over for a promotion, and that his new supervisor was unqualified. He believed his employers targeted him for retaliation for this complaint and he kept a binder of grievances in his office detailing extra work he had been given without extra pay.

The active shooter incident June 24 had caused many surrounding businesses to shut down for several hours.