Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES 
2907 PLYMOUTH RD JOHNSON CITY, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE 
5517 BARONS POINT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE 
1217 MICHAEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

CALHOUN, COLEMAN 
2558 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073622 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARROLL, TALLEY W 
409 NORTH BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTIAN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CLAY, DAEMON TRUMAIN 
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113607 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COMER, ANDREW JOSEPH 
6 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE 
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN 
2603 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062447 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAY, RONALD LYNN 
912 LANE ST HANSEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOLLMONT, BERNARD P 
193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DUNCAN, STREATER RAY 
525 FOSTER RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIR, AISHA JULIA 
6213 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FONSECA PASCUAL, SITLALY 
2714 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37614 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON 
2005 MAPLES HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

HUDGINS, DEANGELO H 
3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

HUGGINS, ASHTON TANNER 
13 CREEKSIDE LN ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 56/40
SPEEDING 56/40
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE 
1241 CYPRESS ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, BRADLEY AARON 
26 MARTZ DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

JOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL 
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, DANASIA JAMITA 
2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN 
828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, RICARDO DAVID 
1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

MAR QUEZ-FONSECA, YANNELIS 
2714 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCCORD, CHESNEY BREANNE 
6918 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCKINNEY, COREY YUSEF 
11087 BUNO ROAD BRIGHTON, 48114 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCSPADDEN, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MONTFORD, ANTHONYL 
601 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN 
1071 HIGHWAY 27 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA 
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE 
404 HALL ST LAYFETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN 
3114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071570 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PARSON, THOMAS EDWARD 
783 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD

PINION, NOAH TAYLOR 
6805 HILLSIDE BEND TRAIL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE 
4611 RICKY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, KEVIN LEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL LITTERING

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE 
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON 
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRANDY MICHELLE 
1644 CTY RD 58 HANSEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARGELL, TIFFANIE RENEE 
3805 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SWAFFORD, ADAM L 
155 FRANCIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWANNER, JOHNNY LEE 
1721 DAUGTHRY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SWOOPE, QUATAE LARI NEOCA 
5821 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212909 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON 
1113 GROVE ST. APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TILLERY, REMICA SUE 
5323 ROSE GLEN COURT OLTAWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE 
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VALES, DENISE J 
4447 JAMES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
UNL. KNOWINGLY PERMITTING A PERSON TO OPERATE A V
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

WENE, CAITLYN SKY 
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN 
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, ROBERT JOHN 
8882 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

