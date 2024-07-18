Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/16/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING CALHOUN, COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/19/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARROLL, TALLEY W

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE CLAY, DAEMON TRUMAIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COMER, ANDREW JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOLLMONT, BERNARD P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DUNCAN, STREATER RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FONSECA PASCUAL, SITLALY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HUGGINS, ASHTON TANNER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 56/40

SPEEDING 56/40

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS JONES, BRADLEY AARON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LEWIS, DANASIA JAMITA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/07/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MAR QUEZ-FONSECA, YANNELIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCCORD, CHESNEY BREANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKINNEY, COREY YUSEF

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MONTFORD, ANTHONYL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARSON, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 02/22/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD PINION, NOAH TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRICE, KEVIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARGELL, TIFFANIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWANNER, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS TILLERY, REMICA SUE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VALES, DENISE J

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/16/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

UNL. KNOWINGLY PERMITTING A PERSON TO OPERATE A V

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR WENE, CAITLYN SKY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

