Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES
2907 PLYMOUTH RD JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE
5517 BARONS POINT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE
1217 MICHAEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
CALHOUN, COLEMAN
2558 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073622
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARROLL, TALLEY W
409 NORTH BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTIAN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CLAY, DAEMON TRUMAIN
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113607
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COMER, ANDREW JOSEPH
6 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN
2603 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062447
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAY, RONALD LYNN
912 LANE ST HANSEVILLE, 35077
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOLLMONT, BERNARD P
193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DUNCAN, STREATER RAY
525 FOSTER RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIR, AISHA JULIA
6213 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FONSECA PASCUAL, SITLALY
2714 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37614
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
2005 MAPLES HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
HUDGINS, DEANGELO H
3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
HUGGINS, ASHTON TANNER
13 CREEKSIDE LN ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 56/40
SPEEDING 56/40
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
JENKINS, NEKETA TINAE
1241 CYPRESS ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, BRADLEY AARON
26 MARTZ DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
JOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, DANASIA JAMITA
2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
MAR QUEZ-FONSECA, YANNELIS
2714 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCORD, CHESNEY BREANNE
6918 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKINNEY, COREY YUSEF
11087 BUNO ROAD BRIGHTON, 48114
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCSPADDEN, ROBERT DEWAYNE
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MONTFORD, ANTHONYL
601 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN
1071 HIGHWAY 27 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE
404 HALL ST LAYFETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN
3114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071570
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PARSON, THOMAS EDWARD
783 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
PINION, NOAH TAYLOR
6805 HILLSIDE BEND TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE
4611 RICKY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, KEVIN LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BRANDY MICHELLE
1644 CTY RD 58 HANSEVILLE, 35077
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARGELL, TIFFANIE RENEE
3805 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SWAFFORD, ADAM L
155 FRANCIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWANNER, JOHNNY LEE
1721 DAUGTHRY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SWOOPE, QUATAE LARI NEOCA
5821 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212909
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Homeless Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON
1113 GROVE ST. APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TILLERY, REMICA SUE
5323 ROSE GLEN COURT OLTAWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VALES, DENISE J
4447 JAMES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
UNL. KNOWINGLY PERMITTING A PERSON TO OPERATE A V
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WRIGHT, ROBERT JOHN
8882 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, KESHUANDA MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/16/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CALHOUN, COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/19/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARROLL, TALLEY W
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|CLAY, DAEMON TRUMAIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COMER, ANDREW JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DOLLMONT, BERNARD P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DUNCAN, STREATER RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FONSECA PASCUAL, SITLALY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGGINS, ASHTON TANNER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING 56/40
- SPEEDING 56/40
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
|
|JONES, BRADLEY AARON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, DANASIA JAMITA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MAR QUEZ-FONSECA, YANNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCCORD, CHESNEY BREANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINNEY, COREY YUSEF
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MONTFORD, ANTHONYL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NOLAN, BILLIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARSON, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 02/22/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAIL TO YIELD
|
|PINION, NOAH TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PRICE, KEVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STARGELL, TIFFANIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWANNER, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|TILLERY, REMICA SUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VALES, DENISE J
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/16/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- UNL. KNOWINGLY PERMITTING A PERSON TO OPERATE A V
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|WENE, CAITLYN SKY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|