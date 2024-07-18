Latest Headlines

Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024

Citizens in Hamilton County are encouraged to utilize the early voting period for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and County General Elections as a safe and secure way to cast their ballots before Election Day.

“We have been preparing for this election cycle for the last several months,” said Scott Allen, the Hamilton County Administrator of Elections. “All registered voters are encouraged to head to polling locations in our communities now and cast a ballot ahead of Aug. 1.”

The 14-day early voting period runs through July 27. All registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“We want all registered Tennesseans to utilize our robust early voting period as a convenient way to cast a ballot and make their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

“Early voting is quick and easy, and registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times during early voting,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I encourage all eligible Tennessee voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting.”

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at 423 209-8683 or visit their website at elect.hamiltontn.gov.

Latest Headlines
Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2024
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Police Call Off Search For Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2024
Breaking News
Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga
  • 7/18/2024

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is announced on Thursday the 2025 gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients will be hosted by the Heritage Center in Chattanooga—the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Teenager Drowns At Blue Hole In Soddy Daisy
  • 7/17/2024

A teenager drowned Tuesday near the Blue Hole in Soddy Daisy. The teenager was with three friends when he jumped off a rock. The teen apparently was unable to swim. more

Breaking News
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
  • 7/17/2024
HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
  • 7/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2024
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
  • 7/16/2024
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Ben Daugherty Is Passionate About Our Children's Success
  • 7/17/2024
Why I'm Voting For Tammy Barnes For District 1 School Board
  • 7/17/2024
Sports
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
  • 7/18/2024
Impressive Academic Honors Continue For Lee Women's Golf Team
  • 7/17/2024
Mocs Football Preview: Stocked Up Linebackers Room
  • 7/17/2024
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
  • 7/17/2024
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
  • 7/17/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
  • 7/17/2024
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
  • 7/16/2024
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
  • 7/16/2024
Entertainment
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”
  • 7/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
  • 7/17/2024
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
  • 7/17/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Dining
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Upcoming Farmers Markets
  • 7/12/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
  • 7/18/2024
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
  • 7/18/2024
Disorder Over Unleashed Dog - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/18/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 7/17/2024
2 Charged With Illegal Hunting Activity In Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 7/17/2024
Travel
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • 7/16/2024
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
  • 7/17/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/17/2024
Worship Night 2024 With Stephen McWhirter At Silverdale Baptist Church Set For Sept. 26
  • 7/15/2024
Obituaries
Palmetto Beasley
Palmetto Beasley
  • 7/18/2024
Tracy Jones
Tracy Jones
  • 7/18/2024
Frank Homer Lawrence III "Pops"
Frank Homer Lawrence III "Pops"
  • 7/18/2024