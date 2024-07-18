Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27

Citizens in Hamilton County are encouraged to utilize the early voting period for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries and County General Elections as a safe and secure way to cast their ballots before Election Day.

“We have been preparing for this election cycle for the last several months,” said Scott Allen, the Hamilton County Administrator of Elections. “All registered voters are encouraged to head to polling locations in our communities now and cast a ballot ahead of Aug. 1.”

The 14-day early voting period runs through July 27. All registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“We want all registered Tennesseans to utilize our robust early voting period as a convenient way to cast a ballot and make their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

“Early voting is quick and easy, and registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times during early voting,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I encourage all eligible Tennessee voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting.”

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at 423 209-8683 or visit their website at elect.hamiltontn.gov.