Local Company Fenix24 Offers Free Solution To Global Tech Issue

Fenix24, a local company that provides disaster recovery and restoration service, has issued recovery scripts to assist companies affected by the recent global technology outage associated with CrowdStrike.

The fix previously issued by CrowdStrike addresses those computers not already affected by the “blue screen of death” message. This solution goes further, helping solve for those machines already affected, said Fenix officials.

"We are pleased to offer the public a free rapidly developed solution as a part of our core value of being a Good Samaritan, offering help when we can add value," said John Smith, founder and chief security officer of Fenix24.

Download the Fenix24 solution here.

For any issues please email bugs@conversantgroup.com

This is a free download available provided under the FreeBSD license.

"We believe this will assist with remediating the software outage issues arising today as a result of a widely reported software bug," said Mr. Smith.