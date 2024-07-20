Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARTOLON-VELASQUEZ, FREYDY B 
21 WOODARD CR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT 
6315 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CARY, CHANTELLA LAVERNE 
5713 TALLADAGA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C 
947 LINDSAY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO 
1060 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064211 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY 
3541 Chandler Ave Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARLON JAMES 
4040 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374156006 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-VAZQUEZ, LAURA 
114 N LINIER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR 
314 CARRIGAE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 374053802 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

FOWLER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY 
4907 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH 
139 RUTH RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JACKSON, TEIASHA D 
3053 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY 
2217 DAVENPORT ST Chattanooga, 374063828 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE 
108 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON 
2441 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND 
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD 
2708 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072103 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE 
402 DOLYSONAPT B EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SMITH, MARK A 
1914 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON 
163E WATERHOUSE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SPARKS, AIYSHA N 
1121 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWANN, HALEY BRIANNA 
137 PARK CIRCLE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY

TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN 
6825 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WHEELER, CAROL RENEE 
1205 SUNSET TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373113208 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

