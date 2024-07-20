Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOLON-VELASQUEZ, FREYDY B

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/25/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BELL, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BURNSIDE, GRANT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARY, CHANTELLA LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARLON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/06/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/10/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, TEIASHA D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/30/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSON, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/22/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MARK A

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/01/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILBANKS, ROBIN ANN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/01/1958

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



