Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT
6315 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DIAZ-VAZQUEZ, LAURA
114 N LINIER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOWLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
402 DOLYSONAPT B EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SPARKS, AIYSHA N
1121 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWANN, HALEY BRIANNA
137 PARK CIRCLE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
WHEELER, CAROL RENEE
1205 SUNSET TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373113208
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARTOLON-VELASQUEZ, FREYDY B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BELL, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BURNSIDE, GRANT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARY, CHANTELLA LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, NATHANIEL RICO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
|
|CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARLON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/10/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, TEIASHA D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS, MAURICE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ROBINSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, MARK A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WILBANKS, ROBIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/01/1958
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|