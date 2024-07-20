Latest Headlines

John Shearer: Lupton Mills Meadow Park In Lupton City Opens

  • Saturday, July 20, 2024
  • John Shearer

On a site in Lupton City where yarn tufting machinery once ran, families and children can now run as well as walk their dogs or enjoy a nature stroll.

Amid a small gathering of a couple dozen people and two or three dogs Saturday morning, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors officials opened the 12-acre Lupton Mills Meadow where the massive Dixie Yarns plant once stood.

The greenspace has in recent months been planted twice with native plants and grass seeds to replenish it, and it currently has a mowed grassy and dirt path open to the public, although added amenities are expected in the future.

Among those expressing much pleasure at the opening was Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who remembers how much of a mess the site was as he was coming into office. At the time, the mill, which had been closed since 2009, was in a slow process of being environmentally cleaned up after demolition had begun and state help was offered.

“Now it will be enjoyed forevermore,” he said of the land that the city took over in 2019. “It will be the heart of this neighborhood in this great and poetic transformation.”

Added city Parks and Outdoors administrator Scott Martin in also referencing the site’s past, “A neighborhood that had its employment base here is now going to be able to have its recreation and conservation here. If that doesn’t typify the Chattanooga story of us working at our best, I don’t know what does. It’s a real celebration.”

First-term City Council member Jenny Hill, whose district includes Lupton City, said that the day definitely marked a special moment for this site, adding that the cleanup was a topic about which she had heard much from her constituents.

“We can turn a brownfield into something we can all enjoy,” she said. “Today marks Day Zero for this park. Today is the day we all get to start enjoying it and taking our walks with our dogs, enjoying strolls with our kids and our loved ones.”

She also hinted that the future for the space will be as meaningful as Saturday’s momentous completion of prep work, because parks officials are letting the neighborhood residents come up with a new name and do additional visioning.

“I imagine years from now we will have more shade, even more beautiful flowers growing,” she said while encouraging attendees on Saturday to submit any ideas for a new park name.

The current land off Mercer Street and just beyond Lupton Drive is just an open space and sits near the old Lupton City gym, now boarded up and owned by GreenTech Homes, according to city officials. Just across the still-used railroad track is the old Lupton City Golf Course that is the scene of dirt-moving work as it is being converted into an luxury estate home development called Riverton Farms by John “Thunder” Thornton.

Some old rock sheds and some grassy property not owned by the city sit between the new meadow park and Mercer Street down from the gym.

Although the meadow part is now a peaceful and tranquil setting in a place where dozens of people once noisily worked, it still obviously has potential for plenty of improvement, officials emphasized. Although nothing has been finalized, the typical recommendations as monies become available might include a paved walking path, trees and benches, and maybe a pavilion, restroom and picnic tables, as Ms. Hill referenced.

While no trees currently sit in the meadow, some older ones across the railroad track on the under-construction Riverton Farms do add some visual enhancement.

City natural resources manager Anna Mathis told the gathering before the ribbon cutting that the current steps of adding some soils and native plants with long roots to cover the barren ground have been important in replenishing the soil and stopping erosion.

“Meadows are important not only for beautification but also for ecological health and biodiversity,” she said before leading a walk through the one-third-mile mowed trail.

Also attending the ceremony was state Sen. Bo Watson. Mr. Martin praised the work of the state in pushing for more state park amenities under Gov. Bill Lee.

“It leads the nation, and it is going to be paying dividends for decades,” said Mr. Martin.

Among those residents on hand for the gathering, which included free ice cream from a Clumpie’s food truck, was Frank Clardy, whose family has lived in Lupton City for decades. He, too, was excited to see the new meadow after watching the slow process of the mill site being cleaned up.

“This will be wonderful,” he said. “It had all sorts of bad stuff in the ground.”

He said that his grandmother ran the first boarding house on the uppermost street way back in the early days of this mill that was operated for a number of years by successful Coca-Cola bottler J.T. Lupton and his son, Cartter Lupton. Mr. Clardy grew up in the neighborhood and has continued to live there, saying his descendants will likely want his home as well.

While he has seen the physical view of the mill site change in this community that once had its own post office and people still live in renovated former mill worker homes, he has also noticed a change in people’s mental views.

“A lot of young professionals have moved in,” he said. “It’s just a different vibe to it now. It doesn’t have the same type of stigma for being a mill town.”

* * *

Jcshearer2@comcast.net

Latest Headlines
John Shearer: Lupton Mills Meadow Park In Lupton City Opens
  • Breaking News
  • 7/20/2024
Body Of Man Who Disappeared At Watts Bar Lake Is Recovered
  • Breaking News
  • 7/20/2024
Extensive Manhunt On For Man Who Shot State Trooper On I-40 In Putnam County
Extensive Manhunt On For Man Who Shot State Trooper On I-40 In Putnam County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/20/2024
Baylor, McCallie Football Teams Ranked In Top 100 By MaxPreps
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/20/2024
Vols' Mays, Pearce Selected For First Team All-SEC Preseason Honors
  • Sports
  • 7/20/2024
Lady Vols' Hoops To Compete In West Palm Beach Classic
  • Sports
  • 7/20/2024
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Getting Expensive New Pumper Truck; Trains That Block In Neighborhoods Remain A Problem
  • 7/20/2024

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department will be getting a third pumper fire truck. The purchase was approved by the city commissioners at the meeting Thursday night. Although they all come from Pierce, ... more

CEO Of Major Bicycle Group Based In Chattanooga Dies While On Morning Run
  • 7/20/2024

The CEO of a major bicycle manufacturer based in Chattanooga has died after suffering a heart attack while on a morning run on Friday. Peter Hurley, CEO of The American Bicycle Group, was 67. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARTOLON-VELASQUEZ, ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Man Charged In 2020 Murder
  • 7/19/2024
Local Company Fenix24 Offers Free Solution To Global Tech Issue
  • 7/19/2024
County Mayor Wamp Makes Shift From The Valley To The Mountain
  • 7/19/2024
Hawk Hill Conceptual Plans Include Housing, Retail, And Neighborhood Greenspace
Hawk Hill Conceptual Plans Include Housing, Retail, And Neighborhood Greenspace
  • 7/19/2024
School Board Approves Contract For Mental Health Services For Students
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Show Skateboarding Some Love In Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/19/2024
Democrats And The School Board
  • 7/20/2024
Pothole Promise
  • 7/20/2024
In Support Of Ben Daugherty
  • 7/20/2024
Sports
Vols' Mays, Pearce Selected For First Team All-SEC Preseason Honors
  • 7/20/2024
New Names, New Faces, Same Standards: The Dawn Of The Deandra Schirmer Era Of Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
New Names, New Faces, Same Standards: The Dawn Of The Deandra Schirmer Era Of Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
  • 7/20/2024
Lady Vols' Hoops To Compete In West Palm Beach Classic
  • 7/20/2024
SoCon, ASUN Announce Men's Basketball Scheduling Alliance
  • 7/20/2024
Vitello Tabbed National Coach Of The Year By Baseball America
  • 7/20/2024
Happenings
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Poston Tells Civitans About New Book Zenith Man
Poston Tells Civitans About New Book Zenith Man
  • 7/19/2024
Jerry Summers: Cartoons
Jerry Summers: Cartoons
  • 7/19/2024
PSC Presents Clay Thurston For August Meeting
  • 7/19/2024
Ceramic Demo By Mary Lynn Portera At River Gallery July 26
Ceramic Demo By Mary Lynn Portera At River Gallery July 26
  • 7/19/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
Camp Broadway Showcases Student Talent
Camp Broadway Showcases Student Talent
  • 7/19/2024
Tri-State Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Concert And Induction Is Aug. 3
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Show Skateboarding Some Love In Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/19/2024
Democrats And The School Board
  • 7/20/2024
Dining
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Business/Government
Emergency Closure Of Belvoir Avenue Extended
  • 7/19/2024
Collegedale Police Department Releases 2nd Quarter Report
  • 7/19/2024
Person Arrested On Drug Charges At City Hall - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/19/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Lee Nursing Grad Serves In Tanzania
Lee Nursing Grad Serves In Tanzania
  • 7/19/2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Summer 2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Summer 2024
  • 7/18/2024
Lee’s Bradford, Ung Present At ACA Conference
Lee’s Bradford, Ung Present At ACA Conference
  • 7/18/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Outdoors
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Travel
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Women Of Faith At 2nd Missionary Baptist To Host 2024 Women's Retreat
  • 7/20/2024
National Networking Conference For First Responder Alliance Set For Sept. 20-21
  • 7/19/2024
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
  • 7/17/2024
Obituaries
Matthew Lee Stoddard
Matthew Lee Stoddard
  • 7/20/2024
Kenneth David Tate
Kenneth David Tate
  • 7/20/2024
Betty Lanora Dawson Kerley
Betty Lanora Dawson Kerley
  • 7/19/2024