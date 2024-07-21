Body Of Man Who Disappeared At Watts Bar Lake Is Recovered; Identified As Matthew Cashman

The body of a Rhea County man was recovered shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities had been conducting a search since Thursday night. He was identified as Matthew Cashman, 58, of Rhea County. Mr. Cashman is the twin brother of Rhea County Commissioner Mark Cashman. Arrangements will be announced at a later time.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiners Office in Knoxville for an autopsy.

According to Rhea County Emergency Management Director Brad Harrison, the body was recovered in Watts Bar Lake just yards from where the man went missing. The Rhea County Sheriff's Department Marine Patrol found the man floating and recovered the body.

Director Harrison said members of the Rhea County Rescue Squad began searching for the man after he was reported in distress by his companion around 9:15 p.m. in Watts Bar Lake near Toestring Road.

The man was rafting on an inner tube with a woman when his inner tube burst, Director Harrison said. The woman told the man she was going to get help and for him to swim back. When she returned, they could not find him. The pair had floated out to one of the many islands in the lake and spent time on it.

Director Harrison said that the Rescue Squad called for Tri-State Mutual Aid and they began a search.

They had asked for a Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads (TARS) general call out for Saturday, but the body was recovered before they arrived.