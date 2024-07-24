Former Rep. Joanne Favors Endorses Coonrod For 28th District House Seat

Former House District 28 state Rep. Joanne Favors has endorsed City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for the seat.

Councilwoman Coonrod is running against Rep. Yusuf Hakeem in the Democratic primary.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "I am thrilled and deeply honored to announce that I have received the esteemed endorsement of Representative Joanne Favors for my campaign in Tennessee House District 28. Her support not only strengthens our campaign but also reinforces our shared vision for a progressive, equitable, and thriving community.

"Rep. Favors has been a pillar in our community, championing education, health care, and justice. Her legacy of leadership and advocacy continues to inspire and guide our efforts. Having her support is a testament to our commitment to continue the vital work of improving the lives of every resident in our district.

"Together, we're dedicated to building on her remarkable legacy prioritizing accessible healthcare, quality education, and economic opportunities for all."

Ms. Favors said:

Greetings to my longtime friends and informal constituents,



This is Joanne Favors, your former Commissioner, Health Administrator, and State Representative for District 28. I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Demetrus Coonrod as our State Representative in District 28.



Demetrus has personal knowledge of the challenges faced by people from all income levels. She is committed to working diligently to improve policies and laws related to healthcare delivery, education, family and children services, and creating opportunities for wealth generation. I have closely observed her journey through the political system, and I sincerely believe that she is the best candidate for this role.



Remember, this is a critical election. Vote for Demetrus Coonrod as your State Representative in District 28. Early voting is now through July 27, and Election Day is August 1.



Thank you for your attention and support.



Sincerely,



Joanne Favors







