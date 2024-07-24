DRC Closed Thursday And Friday For "Repairs"; Temporary Office Set At Grymes Center

The Development Resource Center (DRC) on South Market Street will be closed the next two days for repairs, officials said.

The DRC was set up as a one stop shop for builders and developers and it contains both city and county offices.

Officials said, "Following a thorough assessment, it has been determined that the Development Resource Center will require repairs making necessary a full closure for both employees and constituents for the remainder of this week (Thursday, July 25th and Friday, July 26th).

"To ensure continuity of services, each County and City Division housed within the DRC has implemented protocols enabling staff to work remotely via telework or from nearby office facilities.

For inquiries during regular business hours, please contact the main telephone number of each respective division.

"During this period, the Land Development Office will continue to accept incoming permit requests at the following location/times until the DRC fully reopens:

"Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center, 200 River St. - Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

"Any updates regarding the reopening schedule will be communicated ASAP. We regret any inconvenience caused and anticipate resuming full, in-person services to the community on Monday."