Man Shot By Former Girlfriend On North Hickory Street

Police said a man was shot by a former girlfriend on North Hawthorne Street.

At 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call that occurred in the 400 block of North Hickory Street. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital as the victim arrived there in a personally owned vehicle. When officers arrived at the hospital, they made contact with a 62-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.





CPD's Special Victims Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





During the preliminary investigation, the man reported that he was shot by a former girlfriend during an argument. Officers located the suspect at a residence in the 400 block of North Hickory Street.





The Special Victims Unit obtained arrest warrants charging 61-year-old Sandra Sharp with aggravated assault (domestic violence). She was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.