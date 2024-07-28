Gospel Singers Who Died In Wyoming Plane Crash Were Favorites Of Chattanooga Gospel Fans

The hearts of Southern Gospel Music fans are saddened after hearing the news of a tragic plane crash Friday afternoon in Campbell County, Wyoming, claiming seven lives including singer Kelly Nelon Clark and her husband Jason.

Also killed were Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant Melodi Hodges. Amber is the Clarks’ daughter.

The pilot, Larry Haynie, who was chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections, and his wife, Melissa, died. Governor Brian Kemp said Larry Haynie’s life of public service will not be forgotten.

A Casper control tower operator notified authorities a plane flying in Campbell County had sent out a distress signal. Authorities said in a few minutes smoke columns were seen coming from the crash site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The NTSB said a final report could take up to two years to complete.

Kelly Nelon Clark was a friend to all of us on the radio. If she was traveling through Chattanooga she would call and thank us for playing her recordings.

A listener favorite is “Sweeter as the days go by” from the 2017 Gaither Homecoming video featuring a host of Gospel musicians including the Nelons.

Kelly was raised in Smyrna, Georgia and was around Gospel music most of her life. Her father, Rex Nelon, joined the Homeland Harmony Quartet from Cleveland, Tn., in 1955, and in 1975 he started singing bass with the LeFevres. When the Atlanta, Ga. based group retired in 1977, they sold all their interest to Mr. Nelon who changed the name to the Rex Nelon Singers.

The popular bass singer mentored his daughter Kelly who started singing in her early teens. In 1986 she sang a duet, “No more Night,” on the Dove Awards with Glen Campbell. The performance gave the Gospel singer international attention.

When her father retired in the late 90’s, Kelly Nelon took over the group and changed the name to simply the Nelons.

During the 2007 Fan Fair at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center this writer interviewed Ms. Clark prior to her group’s performance. She recalled singing with her dad during his days with the LeFevres; Kelly even remembered the Mull Singing Convention in 1979 coming to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga. Ms. Nelon Clark said, “It was truly an evening to remember singing with my dad.

The Nelon family received many awards but in that interview Kelly said they were especially honored when Bill Gaither asked them to join the Homecoming friends in the early 90’s. She recalled, “My father was looking forward to the Gaither London Homecoming taping but he died of a heart attack on Jan. 24, 2000.”

Three members of the group, Kelly, her husband Jason, and daughter Amber, perished in the crash. The fourth member of the Nelons, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not on the plane but was driving to Seattle to meet up with her family and board the cruise ship.

Bill Gaither said, “The Nelons are one of the best loved Gospel Music families in America; please keep the families of those killed in your prayers.”

Shaye Smith, owner of the Chuck Wagon Gang, said, “Please pray for Autumn Nelon Streetman, Todd Streetman and the other families involved in this horrible tragedy.”

WDYN Chattanooga announcer Carl Human said, “What a tragic loss to Gospel Music. I’ve been with the Nelons many times in concerts and enjoyed their music; they will be missed by Gospel Music lovers everywhere.”

WFLQ FM personality Randy Hamm said, “There’s a hole in the heart of the Southern Gospel Music world today. Keep Autumn Nelon Clark and the other families in your prayers.”

Gary Epperson with the Singing Echos in Cleveland knew the Nelons well. Mr. Epperson requested prayer for the all families during these difficult days.

Former Chattanooga City Councilman John Lively said, “I am so broken-hearted. Although they didn’t know me, I followed them when they came to Chattanooga. I will be praying for you all especially during the coming days.”

Kathy Porterfield from Chattanooga and a big Nelons fan said, “It’s still hard for me to believe it.”

Former Florida Boys member and pastor Buddy Burton summed it up best, “Broken Hearted.”

Many other Chattanooga area fans are saying this is an unbelievable tragedy; in the blink of an eye we lost an American Treasure of Southern Gospel Music.

On this Sunday newspapers from around the world are carrying this story including; The New York Times, USA Today, The Guardian, London Telegraph, and dozens more.

The brother of Kelly Nelon Clark, Todd Nelon, posted a picture of the seven who died saying, “Seven People that touched so many lives in so many different ways.”