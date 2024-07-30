River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces

River City Company officials said plans for Hawk Hill and the riverfront below should result in a gain in parking spaces, though images show a proposed condo and hotel development at the current surface parking along Riverfront Parkway at Ross's Landing.

That area is also used for special events, including the annual Head of the Hooch Rowing Regatta.

Dawn Hjelseth, of River City, said, "The images of the buildings in the renderings are actually a part of the "Vision for Hawk Hill' that was released on July 19. As part of that vision, there is potential for development to occur on those lots, but as we are just in the very early stages of the process, anything that could happen would be still years away.

"Parking was a high priority for the Vision for Hawk Hill, as articulated by the community during the planning process. The vision for the area, including the buildings portrayed on the Riverfront lots, would not only provide spaces for the tenants but also additional spaces for the public to park.

"The plan is anticipated to provide even more parking to the public than what is currently available.

"This is in addition to the almost 2000 other spaces that are in the district."

Ms. Hjelseth also said, "As for special events, organizers have been part of the planning process since the beginning. We will continue to work with them as any updates are made in the planning process.

"Again, anything envisioned for the Hawk Hill site is still years away as the Chattanooga Lookouts relocate to their new stadium."