Latest Headlines

River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces

  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024

River City Company officials said plans for Hawk Hill and the riverfront below should result in a gain in parking spaces, though images show a proposed condo and hotel development at the current surface parking along Riverfront Parkway at Ross's Landing.

That area is also used for special events, including the annual Head of the Hooch Rowing Regatta.

Dawn Hjelseth, of River City, said, "The images of the buildings in the renderings are actually a part of the "Vision for Hawk Hill' that was released on July 19. As part of that vision, there is potential for development to occur on those lots, but as we are just in the very early stages of the process, anything that could happen would be still years away.

"Parking was a high priority for the Vision for Hawk Hill, as articulated by the community during the planning process. The vision for the area, including the buildings portrayed on the Riverfront lots, would not only provide spaces for the tenants but also additional spaces for the public to park. 

"The plan is anticipated to provide even more parking to the public than what is currently available.

"This is in addition to the almost 2000 other spaces that are in the district."

Ms. Hjelseth also said, "As for special events, organizers have been part of the planning process since the beginning. We will continue to work with them as any updates are made in the planning process.

"Again, anything envisioned for the Hawk Hill site is still years away as the Chattanooga Lookouts relocate to their new stadium."

Latest Headlines
UTC Earns Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
UTC's Artopoeus, Whatley Named To Walker Payton Award Watch List
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Tuesday Night Storm Brings Multiple Vehicle Accidents, Downed Power Lines
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Lookouts' Game Tuesday Night Is Postponed
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALONZO, ... more

River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces
  • 7/30/2024

River City Company officials said plans for Hawk Hill and the riverfront below should result in a gain in parking spaces, though images show a proposed condo and hotel development at the current ... more

Prosecutor Says "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "Took A Risk" With Large Gun Collection
  • 7/30/2024

A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "took a risk" amassing a large gun collection and in fighting officers while having a past felony conviction. ... more

Breaking News
Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • 7/30/2024
Woman Says Her Luggage Was Taken From Nashville Airport To Chattanooga By Man Who Rode Shuttle
  • 7/30/2024
Meigs County Couple Faces Human Trafficking Charges
  • 7/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/30/2024
$100,000 Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Involving Deputy Baptizing Woman In Lake After Traffic Stop
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Supporting Attorney Kisha Cheeks For Circuit Court Judge
  • 7/30/2024
Sherrie Ford Has Proven She Cares
  • 7/30/2024
Should Patsy Hazlewood Have Been Allowed To Run As A Republican In 2014?
  • 7/30/2024
Sports
UTC's Artopoeus, Whatley Named To Walker Payton Award Watch List
  • 7/30/2024
UTC Earns Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award
  • 7/30/2024
Mocs Football Opens Fall Camp Wednesday
  • 7/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
  • 7/29/2024
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
  • 7/30/2024
Happenings
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
  • 7/30/2024
Comcast Hosts Free Movie Screening Of “Despicable Me 3” At Coolidge Park Saturday
  • 7/30/2024
Doug Daugherty: Cousins, Clan, Christmas
  • 7/30/2024
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
  • 7/30/2024
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/29/2024
Entertainment
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
For King + Country Play At McKenzie Arena Nov. 1
  • 7/30/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
  • 7/30/2024
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
  • 7/29/2024
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Supporting Attorney Kisha Cheeks For Circuit Court Judge
  • 7/30/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
  • 7/30/2024
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
  • 7/30/2024
La Paz Chattanooga To Offer Business Course For Latino Entrepreneurs
  • 7/30/2024
Real Estate
$28 Million Loan Secured For Riverview North Apartments Project
  • 7/30/2024
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Student Scene
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
  • 7/30/2024
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
  • 7/30/2024
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
  • 7/30/2024
Living Well
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
  • 7/30/2024
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
  • 7/30/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/30/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Prioritizes Restoration Of Impaired Stream At Redding Road Park In Red Bank
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
  • 7/29/2024
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
  • 7/29/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
Church
New United MBC Celebrates Pastor's 15th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Obituaries
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Woody
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Woody
  • 7/30/2024
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
  • 7/30/2024
Paul Edwin Stancil II
Paul Edwin Stancil II
  • 7/30/2024