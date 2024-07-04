Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges

A Chattanooga man, who earlier served time in a manslaughter case, is facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop in Loudon County.

Jermichael Tillery, 30, was stopped by a state trooper on I-75 on June 4. He told the trooper he had traveled from Chattanooga.

The vehicle he was driving was searched and was found to contain 3.5 pounds of meth, 1,950 units of fentanyl, 30 grams of marijuana, three units of oxycodone, and $4,039 in cash.

Tillery was driving a 2023 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plates. He said the vehicle was not his. He said he had borrowed it from a friend, but he did not give information about the friend.

He said he had been driving the vehicle 2-3 weeks and said it had been shipped to him by a friend who was the owner of an auto group. He said he had met the friend two weeks earlier.

It was found that the vehicle was registered to Xaviera King on May 31 in Tennessee. Tillery said Ms. King is his sister.

In 2016, Tillery was charged in a killing in which the victim was shot over 10 times. is out of prison and has been caught with several weapons following a police chase. One of the weapons that was just behind the driver's seat was an AR-15.

Jermichael Tillery, 26, is facing a host of new charges after the run-in with police on Feb. 9.

Tillery was charged with criminal homicide in 2016 in the murder of 27-year-old Cornelius Douglas at 1419 Carousel Road. He eventually entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and got a three-year term. Prosecutors said an eyewitness had changed his story.

At the time of the murder charge, Tillery already had picked up charges of armed robbery, possessing a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, theft, evading arrest and drug possession.

In February 2020, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cross Creek Apartments. As they approached, officers spotted a black, newer model Jeep Wrangler going away from the apartments at a very high rate of speed.

The officers gave chase and the Jeep came to an abrupt stop on Webb Road. They saw a black male with a light complexion, a black top and short twisted dreads. The driver looked at one officer on his left, then looked at the officer on his right, then he took off at a high rate of speed.

Police were told that the vehicle ran through a yard on Arbor Drive and then turned onto the dead end Teakwood Drive, where the Jeep was abandoned. The driver got away on foot.

Police found a fully loaded Bersa 9mm handgun in the driver's seat. The loaded AR-15 was in the back driver's side floorboard near a bag with a box of 9mm ammunition, a box of .357 ammunition and two 7.62x39 rounds.

In the center console police found two small baggies of crack cocaine, pills, a scale and a glass jar that smelled strongly of marijuana.

In the rear of the vehicle was a backpack that held two gallon-size baggies of marijuana.