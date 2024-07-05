2 Men Die In Separate Boating-Related Incidents

Two men drowned in separate boating-related incidents.A 75-year-old Knoxville man drowned while docking his boat at a Watts Bar Lake marina on the Fourth of July. James Doyle Frost was the victim in the incident at Tennessee National Marina.Witnesses said he fell overboard, went underwater, and did not resurface.A search ensued and his body was located by a TWRA investigator using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).Members of the Loudon County Dive Rescue team made the recovery just after 9 p.m.TWRA would like to thank the Loudon Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Rescue Squad, and the Loudon Fire Department for their efforts.Officials said, "TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s family."In the second incident, TWRA Officers and local authorities responded to a call on Friday around 9:45 a.m.EDT regarding a man overboard at the confluence of the Hiwassee and Tennessee Rivers in Meigs County.Officers reported a Dyer County man, who was fishing with a friend, is thought to have suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.The angler still on board jumped into the water and pulled the man to the boat where he called 911 and drove towards the Highway 58 boat ramp.The man, thought to be in his mid 70’s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Meigs County Morgue.This is the 11th boating related fatality on Tennessee waters this year.