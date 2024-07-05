Latest Headlines

2 Men Die In Separate Boating-Related Incidents

  • Friday, July 5, 2024
Two men drowned in separate boating-related incidents.

A 75-year-old Knoxville man drowned while docking his boat at a Watts Bar Lake marina on the Fourth of July. James Doyle Frost was the victim in the incident at Tennessee National Marina.

Witnesses said he fell overboard, went underwater, and did not resurface.

A search ensued and his body was located by a TWRA investigator using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).

Members of the Loudon County Dive Rescue team made the recovery just after 9 p.m.

TWRA would like to thank the Loudon Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Rescue Squad, and the Loudon Fire Department for their efforts.

Officials said, "TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s family."

In the second incident, TWRA Officers and local authorities responded to a call on Friday around 9:45 a.m.
EDT regarding a man overboard at the confluence of the Hiwassee and Tennessee Rivers in Meigs County.

Officers reported a Dyer County man, who was fishing with a friend, is thought to have suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The angler still on board jumped into the water and pulled the man to the boat where he called 911 and drove towards the Highway 58 boat ramp.

The man, thought to be in his mid 70’s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Meigs County Morgue.

This is the 11th boating related fatality on Tennessee waters this year.
Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges
PHOTOS: Pops On The River 2024
PHOTOS: Pops On The River
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
Wiedmer: Dick Vitale Needs A Basket Full Of Prayers
Larry Ward Announces Retirement From Chattanooga Women's Basketball
Spring City Held Shake The Lake Festival
PHOTOS: Sequatchie County July 4th Parade
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Celebrates Independence Day
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured Thursday At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
Suzanne Barry Ragsdale
Charles H. “Mr. Charlie” Morton
Linda Jamerson
