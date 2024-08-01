Hazlewood Trailing Reneau, McVeagh, Hakeem, Gardenhire Ahead

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, August 1, 2024

State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood was trailing challenger Michele Reneau for House District 27, Republican, with over half of the county's precincts reporting.

Rep. Hazlewood had gained some major endorsements and heavy financing, while the Reneau campaign claimed she did not have a conservative voting record.

Kathy Lennon, former school board member, is running as a Democrat.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh had a lead over attorney Kisha Cheeks in the contest to replace Judge Marie Williams in Circuit Court.

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem was holding off City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for House District 27. She had defeated him earlier to gain her council seat.

Senator Todd Gardenhire had a strong lead over former Red Bank Commissioner Ed Lecompte in the District 10 Republican contest. Missy Crutchfield is running as a Democrat to try to her back the old seat held by her father, Ward Crutchfield.

With 58 of 92 precincts reporting, it was:

State House District 27 Republican

Michele Reneau 2,857

Patsy Hazlewood 2,767

Circuit Court Judge Division III

Alex McVeagh (Republican) 15,825

Kisha L. Cheeks (Democratic) 12,196

House District 28 Democratic

Yusuf A. Hakeem 2,984

Demetrus Coonrod 1,698

State Senate District 10 Republican

Todd Gardenhire 4,124

Edward (Ed) LeCompte 795

