Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BRITO, BRUNO TEIXEIRA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLARY, CHRISTOPHER PARK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
DILL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOMEZ, TERENCE ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRANIER, MALLORY JANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMMONDS, REGINALD LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MILLER, JASON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
REID, BLAKE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
REYHER, EDWIN COLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPAULDING-TATE, EVELYN CECEILA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
VAUGHN, ERIC KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALDON, RICKY TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
WARD, PAMELA LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/09/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
WEITZEL, JULIANA JOY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
XULA POP, ESTUARDO ADOLFO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



