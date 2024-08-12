Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRITO, BRUNO TEIXEIRA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CLARY, CHRISTOPHER PARK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COKER, DARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) DILL, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOMEZ, TERENCE ARTURO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRANIER, MALLORY JANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HAMMONDS, REGINALD LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/19/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MILLER, JASON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/31/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MULL, SHERRY JOANNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING REID, BLAKE JERROD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT REYHER, EDWIN COLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPAULDING-TATE, EVELYN CECEILA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/11/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT VAUGHN, ERIC KENDALL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALDON, RICKY TODD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) WARD, PAMELA LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/09/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE WEITZEL, JULIANA JOY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE XULA POP, ESTUARDO ADOLFO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





