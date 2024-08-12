Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRITO, BRUNO TEIXEIRA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CLARY, CHRISTOPHER PARK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|DILL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GOMEZ, TERENCE ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRANIER, MALLORY JANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAMMONDS, REGINALD LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, JASON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MULL, SHERRY JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REID, BLAKE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REYHER, EDWIN COLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SPAULDING-TATE, EVELYN CECEILA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, ERIC KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALDON, RICKY TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|WARD, PAMELA LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/09/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
|
|WEITZEL, JULIANA JOY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|XULA POP, ESTUARDO ADOLFO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|