Domestic Disorder Armed Suspect Is Arrested After Brief Pursuit

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disorder involving a weapon at the 9000 block of Kesler Lane on Monday.



The suspect was standing outside holding a handgun and shouting for the resident to come outside. As HCSO deputies approached on foot, the suspect fled in a vehicle.



Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the suspect initiated a short pursuit that was ended by the successful deployment of spike strips that disabled the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection of Fuller and East Brainerd Road.



Esaul Pena was then taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without further incident. A loaded 9mm Glock 43 pistol with an attached laser sight was located in the vehicle, as well as several cans of beer, both opened and unopened.