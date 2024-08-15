Newly Weds Foods, LLC To Expand In Bradley County, Creating 40 New Jobs

Newly Weds Foods, LLC officials announced today the company’s plans to expand its current base in Cleveland.The company is in the process of investing more than $2 million and creating approximately 40 new jobs as part of the move, which will help increase product capacity.Officials said, "Newly Weds Foods, LLC started in 1932 in Chicago, where the company produced America’s first specialty ice cream dessert – the Newly Weds Ice Cream Cake Roll. Since then, the company has seen significant growth, and today, operates facilities in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America."Since 2020, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in nearly 5,700 job commitments and more than $2.6 billion in capital investments."“I'm proud to announce Newly Weds Foods' second expansion in the Volunteer State.This expansion will create about 40 new, high-quality jobs for workers in Bradley County. Newly Weds Foods has been a valued part of the Cleveland community for decades, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth in the coming years,” said Governor Bill Lee.“It’s not lost on us that companies can choose anywhere across the nation, but they choose Tennessee. Not only has Newly Weds Foods already put down roots here, but also their success is leading them to expand. I thank all our partners who were involved with this project, and I’m grateful this company made the choice to expand in Bradley County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.“Newly Weds Foods is pleased to have the support of the City of Cleveland, Bradley County and the State of Tennessee. From the plant’s groundbreaking to our most recent expansion, Newly Weds Foods is proud to be a part of Southeast Tennessee’s economic growth and development,” said Phil Davis, Cleveland plant manager, Newly Weds Foods, LLC.“The City of Cleveland and Bradley County have enjoyed a great working relationship with Newly Weds Foods since their 1993 decision to locate a batter, breading, and stuffing crumbs production facility in our community. Since that time, we have been the beneficiary of steady growth at Newly Weds Foods because of their commitment to new product innovations and are excited to know our citizens continue to be an important part of the company’s plans for the future. Congratulations to the Cleveland team for a job well done. This announcement would not be possible without your dedication to your craft. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the management team at Newly Weds Foods for your continued belief in our community and its’ citizens. We look forward to the next thirty years of partnership and stand ready to do our part to ensure your continued success,” said Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis and Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks.“I am proud to help announce that Newly Weds Foods, LLC is expanding its facility in Cleveland. The company has been a great addition to our community, and I wish them success as they move forward," said Senator Adam Lowe.“Bradley County’s vibrant workforce and business-friendly environment continue to be an asset to any organization that operates here. Newly Weds Foods has been a quality member of our community for years now and I am excited they have chosen to keep investing in Southeast Tennessee. I congratulate the employees and the company on their success, and I wish them well as they begin to expand,” said Representative Kevin Raper.