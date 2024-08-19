Latest Headlines

Ron Elliott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 9

  • Monday, August 19, 2024
Ron Elliott
Ron Elliott

Ron Elliott announced his candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, District 9, on Monday.

A long-time resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Elliott’s campaign is centered on making the city more affordable, safer, and a place that works for all residents, he said.

“My story isn’t unique,” said Mr. Elliott in his announcement video. “I wasn’t born into wealth or influence, but I was surrounded by love and support. My family taught me the importance of teamwork and living for a purpose greater than oneself.

“We may not live on the same street or even in the same neighborhood, but we all share common dreams for our families.

Imagine what’s possible when we come together - safer communities, better opportunities, and a city that invests in its people.”

His campaign said, "Mr. Elliott’s journey has been one of perseverance and dedication to his community. From bagging groceries to helping families pay their electric bills, and even working in City Hall, he has seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities that Chattanooga faces.

"Mr. Elliott’s campaign is rooted in the people of Chattanooga and their needs. His vision is one where communities are bridged by safer roads and sidewalks, where grocery stores are accessible in every neighborhood, where small businesses thrive, and where residents can afford to live in the neighborhoods they’ve called home.

 

Mr. Elliott is running for City Council District 9 because he believes in the power of unity and collective action. He invites residents of District 9 and all of Chattanooga to join him in making our city a place where everyone can succeed.

A teen from Smithville, Tn., drowned on Sunday at Big Creek Lake at Coalmont. Divers used sonar in 12-15 feet of water to locate the body of 18-year-old Kolby Jacobs. Those taking part ... more

