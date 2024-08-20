3 People Escape Burning Home Tuesday Night

Three people were displaced by a fire off of Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were called to the 2600 block of E 44th Street just before 6 p.m. Responding personnel spotted smoke on their way to the scene and found a working residential structure fire on arrival.

All occupants had escaped the burning home safely.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire and worked to get it extinguished. They also fought flames in the attic by accessing the roof.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.

Mutual aid partners provided coverage at fire halls. Engine 14, Engine 5, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, Hamilton County EMS and CPD were on the call.