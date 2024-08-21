Latest Headlines

Police Say Woman Was Murdered On Crestway Drive; Body Was Found In Catoosa County

  • Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Demarcus Napier
Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in a case in which police said a woman was murdered on Crestway Drive, then her body was found in Georgia.

Police responded on Tuesday at 9:48 a.m., to a request for police assistance in relation to a possible missing person in the 300 block of Crestway Drive. The witness provided information that led them to believe a murder occurred at the residence on Crestway Drive. Due to the information provided to the responding officer, they requested the assistance of the Homicide Unit.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The witness said the victim, Brooke Killings, 33, was last seen at the Diamond Billiards on Saturday.
The witness also said the suspect told them that he killed his girlfriend, Ms. Killings.

The detectives were able to obtain video evidence showing the victim and her boyfriend, Demarcus Napier, at Diamond Billiards and leaving together in a Volkswagen Atlas. The detectives also obtained cell phone data showing the victim's phone traveled from Diamond Billiards to the residence on Crestway Drive.

Ms. Killings' family told the detectives that Napier had a history of domestic violence against Ms. Killings.

CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The Homicide Unit was able to obtain a search warrant of the residence and they found an apparent crime scene. They found blood in several locations throughout the crime scene. The Crime Scene Unit used BlueStar Forensic Blood Reagent to check for blood evidence at the crime scene and they found several areas that indicated the presence of blood. During the processing of the crime scene, it was determined the victim suffered a non-survivable wound and the suspect used his vehicle to move the victim from the crime scene to an unknown location.

On Tuesday, the Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Napier, 29, with criminal homicide. He was arrested and transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

On Wednesday, the Homicide Unit used investigative techniques to locate the victim's remains just off Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. CPD appreciates the assistance of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office during this investigation.

