Man Arrested After Hostile Standoff In Soddy Daisy

A man was arrested early Friday morning after a hostile standoff in Soddy Daisy.



At approximately 1 a.m., officers from the Soddy Daisy Police Department responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the 100 block of Oakwood Drive. Due to the severity of the situation, SDPD requested assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



The suspect was reportedly armed with multiple firearms, had been drinking heavily, and threatened to kill himself and others inside the residence. During the incident, the suspect was heard making threats to kill any law enforcement officers or others who approached.



The HCSO SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT), and Patrol Unit were dispatched to the scene, and despite numerous attempts by law enforcement to de-escalate the situation, the suspect refused to comply with commands to exit the residence and surrender.



After prolonged negotiations, the suspect, Julian Causey, was taken into custody. A shotgun and several handguns were recovered from the residence.



As a precaution, Hamilton County EMS was called to evaluate Causey medically. He was then transferred into SDPD's custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he was booked on felony warrants related to this incident.



This incident remains under investigation by the Soddy Daisy Police Department.