Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102023
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST
BLOXTON, WILLIAM C
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044417
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARRIO, TRAVIS ANTHONY
5560 ROCKYDALE RD, 2350 ASHLAND ST CAVE JUNCTION, 97523
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO
4101 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE
4319 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073110
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FITTEN, BRENDAN DERELL
3844 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061237
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO
306 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINESTREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURGLARY
MARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO
1708 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MATEO, JOSUE ANDRES
8105 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, MARY EMILY
134 W WATKINS ST LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501138
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORGAN, DARRELL E
7423 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MOTON, JAQUAN
2407 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MULLINS, HAILEY WONDA
115 ARBOR MILL LANE RONGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PANTAGES, STEPHANIE LYNN
745 WILDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, MELVIN BRAD
126 PEBBLE DRIVE DUNLOP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMPLE POSSESSION
PFLUEGER, DUSTIN LEE
7025 LEVI RD HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
2108 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHAW, RILEY WADE
7430 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (PATRICK CO VA)
SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE
307 STANFIELD RD LA FAYETTE, 307282274
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL
HOMELESS TULSA, 74103
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST
THOMPSON, CHARLES REDFORD
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 373434070
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
7609 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
COERCION OF WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
PERJURY
VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY
1849 JOSEPH TERRANCE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
VAUGHN, SARA JANE
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
259 FOREST AVENUE MACON, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, LORENZO GHIDEL
1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
Here are the mug shots:
