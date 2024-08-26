Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE

EVADING ARREST BLOXTON, WILLIAM C

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARRIO, TRAVIS ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/17/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) FITTEN, BRENDAN DERELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURGLARY MARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE MATEO, JOSUE ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/22/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, MARY EMILY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORGAN, DARRELL E

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MOTON, JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MULLINS, HAILEY WONDA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PANTAGES, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, MELVIN BRAD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMPLE POSSESSION PFLUEGER, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/08/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SHAW, RILEY WADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (PATRICK CO VA) SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE

EVADING ARREST THOMPSON, CHARLES REDFORD

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 12/11/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS

PERJURY VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD VAUGHN, SARA JANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WELLS, GUY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, LORENZO GHIDEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/17/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

