Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE 
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102023 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST

BLOXTON, WILLIAM C 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044417 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARRIO, TRAVIS ANTHONY 
5560 ROCKYDALE RD, 2350 ASHLAND ST CAVE JUNCTION, 97523 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO 
4101 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE 
2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE 
4319 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073110 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FITTEN, BRENDAN DERELL 
3844 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061237 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO 
306 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
9833 VINESTREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURGLARY

MARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO 
1708 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MATEO, JOSUE ANDRES 
8105 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOORE, MARY EMILY 
134 W WATKINS ST LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501138 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORGAN, DARRELL E 
7423 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MOTON, JAQUAN 
2407 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MULLINS, HAILEY WONDA 
115 ARBOR MILL LANE RONGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PANTAGES, STEPHANIE LYNN 
745 WILDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, MELVIN BRAD 
126 PEBBLE DRIVE DUNLOP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMPLE POSSESSION

PFLUEGER, DUSTIN LEE 
7025 LEVI RD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH 
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061614 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE 
2108 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHAW, RILEY WADE 
7430 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (PATRICK CO VA)

SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE 
307 STANFIELD RD LA FAYETTE, 307282274 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL 
HOMELESS TULSA, 74103 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS 
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST

THOMPSON, CHARLES REDFORD 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 373434070 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN 
7609 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
COERCION OF WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
PERJURY

VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY 
1849 JOSEPH TERRANCE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

VAUGHN, SARA JANE 
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE 
259 FOREST AVENUE MACON, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WELLS, GUY DUSTIN 
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, LORENZO GHIDEL 
1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

Here are the mug shots:
BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
  • EVADING ARREST
BLOXTON, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARRIO, TRAVIS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FITTEN, BRENDAN DERELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • BURGLARY
MARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MATEO, JOSUE ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/22/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, MARY EMILY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORGAN, DARRELL E
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MOTON, JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MULLINS, HAILEY WONDA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PANTAGES, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, MELVIN BRAD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
PFLUEGER, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHAW, RILEY WADE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (PATRICK CO VA)
SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
  • EVADING ARREST
THOMPSON, CHARLES REDFORD
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/11/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • COERCING OR INFLUENCING A WITNESS
  • PERJURY
VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
VAUGHN, SARA JANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, LORENZO GHIDEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROMETHAZINE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
LOCAL PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/25/2024
Sunday Action at U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
  • Sports
  • 8/25/2024
1 Person Dies In Bradley County House Fire; 2 Men Critically Burned
  • Breaking News
  • 8/25/2024
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/25/2024
UTC Soccer Lose 4-0 To Alabama At Home
UTC Soccer Lose 4-0 To Alabama At Home
  • Sports
  • 8/25/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLARD, ... more

Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment
  • 8/25/2024

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person shown in photos who allegedly stole equipment from the Haletown Fire Department. At 3:30 a.m. on Friday, a male came ... more

Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
  • 8/25/2024

It’s been five years since the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers faced each other in football. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 12:45 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The University ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/25/2024
Tragedy Strikes At Collegedale Birthday Party
  • 8/24/2024
Mother Arrested After Using Drugs With Her Children In The Car
Mother Arrested After Using Drugs With Her Children In The Car
  • 8/24/2024
Easy Auto Powersports Coming To East Ridge's Border Region
  • 8/24/2024
Athens, Tn., Man Charged With Homicide And Fire At Athens Church
  • 8/24/2024
Opinion
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Poor Paving Job On Highway 58
  • 8/23/2024
Just Three - And Response
  • 8/23/2024
Sports
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
  • 8/25/2024
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
  • 8/25/2024
Sunday Action at U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
Sunday Action at U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
  • 8/25/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
  • 8/26/2024
Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace To Have 9/11 Remembrance
  • 8/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
  • 8/26/2024
Road Closings Announced For Special Events
  • 8/23/2024
Profiles Of Valor: SSG Salvatore Giunta (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SSG Salvatore Giunta (USA)
  • 8/23/2024
Entertainment
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
  • 8/23/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
  • 8/23/2024
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
  • 8/22/2024
Opinion
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Leadership Cleveland Class Selected Is Record Number
Leadership Cleveland Class Selected Is Record Number
  • 8/23/2024
Unemployment Rates Drop In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 8/22/2024
Labor Force Growth In Dalton Highlights Need For Job Creation
  • 8/22/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Plans New Facility On Sonia Lane Parcels
  • 8/25/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
Kari Mays Of East Ridge High And Jordan Wagers Of Cleveland High Win Teaching Honor
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
  • 8/22/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Nationally Recognized For Providing "High-Quality" Stroke Care
  • 8/22/2024
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
  • 8/22/2024
Love Without Reason Celebrates 1,000 Surgeries
Love Without Reason Celebrates 1,000 Surgeries
  • 8/21/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
  • 8/23/2024
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 8/23/2024
Fish And Wildlife Commission Holds Meeting In Columbia
  • 8/23/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
  • 8/26/2024
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/24/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Obituaries
Jack Drennen Vincent
Jack Drennen Vincent
  • 8/25/2024
Deborah Jane “D. J.” Levels
Deborah Jane “D. J.” Levels
  • 8/25/2024
Richard Thomas Donley
Richard Thomas Donley
  • 8/25/2024